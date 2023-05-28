7 Ways to Make a Costco Membership Work for 2 People

An annual Costco Gold Star membership costs $60 and lets you and one other person shop at Costco warehouses. Buying in bulk means spending more money upfront but paying slightly less per unit: the difference, say, between paying $0.37 per egg at Costco versus $0.41 at a chain grocery store.

But if your family is two people -- plus maybe a cat -- does it really save you money to buy in bulk? Does it make sense, for instance, to buy 24 eggs and save $0.03 per egg when all you really needed was 12?

Yes, I think it still could. Costco offers more than groceries, and even if you don't consume a lot of food, you could earn more than that $60 back in savings. Here's how Costco can help your personal finances even if your family consists of two people.

1. Get your tires installed

The Costco Tire Center sells tires at competitive retail prices. Even when Costco's tires are the same or slightly higher than other popular tire shops -- like Tire Rack and Walmart -- its installation prices are usually cheaper. Plus, you can save significantly if you buy tires during one of Costco's promotions. For instance, in May, Costco was offering $150 off Michelin tires when you bought a set of four. For certain sets, that could have meant buying four tires for roughly the price of three.

2. Buy a smartphone

Costco also sells smartphones at great prices. It also waives the $35 activation fee that other phone companies charge, and it gives you 90 days to return the phone, while phone shops only give you 14 to 30 days. But, similar to its tires, the trick to save money is to buy a phone during a promotional period. For instance, this past January, Costco gave out $150 Shop Cards for buying a T-Mobile phone and activating a new line on an eligible carrier.

3. Shop for clothes

Costco's clothes are inexpensive and made with sturdy materials. Most of its clothes are on par or priced lower than comparable items on Amazon, and the fact that you can buy some in bulk -- like socks -- can translate into saving money per unit. If you're skeptical you can find good clothes a few feet from a crate of avocados, trust me -- Kirkland Signature has fashionable items and the branded clothes (like Levi's and Calvin Klein) are also reasonably priced.

4. Take care of your eyes

Costco Optical is a one-stop shop for all your eyecare needs. You can have your eyes examined, fill a prescription from an optometrist, buy contact solution, and choose new glasses from a decent selection. Plus, the prices are very low. For instance, a 90-pack of 1-day Acuvue contacts from Costco costs $56.87 where I live, whereas the same product in a 30-pack costs $41.86 from Walmart.

5. Buy paper products and cleaning supplies

You might not get much value buying perishables in bulk, like apples. But items like toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, detergent, dish soap, and other cleaning supplies can be purchased in large quantities and stored in your home. As long as you have storage for these -- that could be another problem -- Costco can save frequent trips to the grocery store for toiletries you know you need.

6. Get small kitchen appliances

You don't have to buy items in bulk to take advantage of Costco's lower prices. Many of its small kitchen appliances, such as food processors, blenders, electric kettles, and air fryers are sold at prices lower than Amazon and Target. For instance a Ninja 10-quart 6-in-1 air fryer (with double baskets) sells for $179.95 on Amazon. Costco sells the same air fryer for $129.99.

7. Shop for non-perishable groceries

Finally, let's not overlook Costco's greatest savings opportunity for a family of two -- buying groceries. Costco can help you save on non-perishables, like rice, canned beans, pop, trail mix, granola bars, among so many others. You can also buy perishables like chicken and fish and freeze them for longer periods.

At the end of the day, it's up to you to decide if your two-person family can save on a Costco membership. But hey, if you decide the Costco membership isn't right for you, you can trade in your membership badge for a full refund, no questions asked.