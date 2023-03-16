7 Ways to Score a Deal on Broadway Tickets

Seeing a Broadway show doesn't have to be expensive.

Key points Many travelers like to see a Broadway performance if they're visiting New York City.

While standard ticket prices can be expensive, there are ways to get discounted tickets.

You save money by playing a ticket lottery, purchasing standing-room-only tickets, and using ticket deal websites and apps. Check out our pick for Best Cash Back Card of 2022

While visiting the Big Apple, many tourists choose to see a Broadway show. Investing in live entertainment is an excellent way to support local artists and can make for a memorable day or evening out on the town. But buying Broadway tickets can get expensive. Luckily, there are several ways to get a great deal on tickets to some of the best Broadway performances.

1. Visit a TKTS ticket booth

If you're looking to spend less on tickets, you may want to consider going to a TKTS ticket book to score cheaper same-day Broadway and off-Broadway tickets. Booths are available at Times Square and the Lincoln Center. You can save up to 50% on ticket prices by doing this.

2. Play the lottery to win big

Looking to attend a popular show but don't want to pay the regular ticket price? Many Broadway shows hold ticket lotteries so more people can attend performances, regardless of their financial situation. For lottery winners, the savings can be significant.

3. See a matinee performance

If you're open to seeing a performance during the daytime instead of at night, you could save money. Some performances have limited matinee showings, and these tickets are usually cheaper than nighttime performances. This is a great option if you have a flexible schedule.

4. Buy rush tickets

Some Broadway performances sell discounted rush tickets. When available, these tickets are sold directly at the box office on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you're looking for a significant discount, check to see if the show you want to see has rush tickets available for purchase.

5. Become a Theatre Development Fund member

Eligible consumers can score discounted tickets through the Theatre Development Fund. Membership costs $40 a year, but members can save up to 70% on the cost of tickets. The following people can become TDF members:

Artists

People ages 30 and under

Students

Teachers and school staff

Clergy members

Retirees

Seniors ages 62 and up

Union members

Individuals on government disability

Government employees and civil servants

Members of the armed forces

Freelancers and self-employed workers

Non-profit staff members

Non-exempt, full-time hourly workers eligible for overtime pay

Times Square Alliance Crossroads subscribers

6. Save money with standing-room-only tickets

Want to see a show and don't require a seat? Another way to save on ticket costs is to purchase standing-room-only (SRO) tickets. You can buy these cheaper tickets at the box office on the same-day as the performance. Not all shows offer SRO tickets, but if they're available, you can keep your entertainment spending to a minimum.

7. Use ticket deal apps and websites to avoid overspending

You can also save money using deal apps and websites to buy tickets. TodayTix is one company that can help you find the best ticket deals. Before draining your checking account purchasing regular-priced tickets, check to see if you can get discounted tickets first.

Entertainment can be affordable

Entertainment can be affordable if you take advantage of money-saving deals like this. You can stretch your New York City vacation budget further by purchasing discount Broadway tickets. For additional ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.