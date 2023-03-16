7 Ways to Score a Deal on Broadway Tickets
Seeing a Broadway show doesn't have to be expensive.
Key points
- Many travelers like to see a Broadway performance if they're visiting New York City.
- While standard ticket prices can be expensive, there are ways to get discounted tickets.
- You save money by playing a ticket lottery, purchasing standing-room-only tickets, and using ticket deal websites and apps.
While visiting the Big Apple, many tourists choose to see a Broadway show. Investing in live entertainment is an excellent way to support local artists and can make for a memorable day or evening out on the town. But buying Broadway tickets can get expensive. Luckily, there are several ways to get a great deal on tickets to some of the best Broadway performances.
1. Visit a TKTS ticket booth
If you're looking to spend less on tickets, you may want to consider going to a TKTS ticket book to score cheaper same-day Broadway and off-Broadway tickets. Booths are available at Times Square and the Lincoln Center. You can save up to 50% on ticket prices by doing this.
2. Play the lottery to win big
Looking to attend a popular show but don't want to pay the regular ticket price? Many Broadway shows hold ticket lotteries so more people can attend performances, regardless of their financial situation. For lottery winners, the savings can be significant.
3. See a matinee performance
If you're open to seeing a performance during the daytime instead of at night, you could save money. Some performances have limited matinee showings, and these tickets are usually cheaper than nighttime performances. This is a great option if you have a flexible schedule.
4. Buy rush tickets
Some Broadway performances sell discounted rush tickets. When available, these tickets are sold directly at the box office on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you're looking for a significant discount, check to see if the show you want to see has rush tickets available for purchase.
5. Become a Theatre Development Fund member
Eligible consumers can score discounted tickets through the Theatre Development Fund. Membership costs $40 a year, but members can save up to 70% on the cost of tickets. The following people can become TDF members:
- Artists
- People ages 30 and under
- Students
- Teachers and school staff
- Clergy members
- Retirees
- Seniors ages 62 and up
- Union members
- Individuals on government disability
- Government employees and civil servants
- Members of the armed forces
- Freelancers and self-employed workers
- Non-profit staff members
- Non-exempt, full-time hourly workers eligible for overtime pay
- Times Square Alliance Crossroads subscribers
6. Save money with standing-room-only tickets
Want to see a show and don't require a seat? Another way to save on ticket costs is to purchase standing-room-only (SRO) tickets. You can buy these cheaper tickets at the box office on the same-day as the performance. Not all shows offer SRO tickets, but if they're available, you can keep your entertainment spending to a minimum.
7. Use ticket deal apps and websites to avoid overspending
You can also save money using deal apps and websites to buy tickets. TodayTix is one company that can help you find the best ticket deals. Before draining your checking account purchasing regular-priced tickets, check to see if you can get discounted tickets first.
Entertainment can be affordable
Entertainment can be affordable if you take advantage of money-saving deals like this. You can stretch your New York City vacation budget further by purchasing discount Broadway tickets. For additional ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.
