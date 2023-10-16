Amazon Prime Members Can Save Up to 80% on Prescription Medication
We all have expenses that are unavoidable. We need to make our rent or mortgage payments, cover the cost of utilities, and put food on the table.
But it's certainly reasonable to call medication an unavoidable expense, too. Without the right medication, your quality of life might deteriorate.
Worse yet, depending on the pills you take, you might be putting your health in danger by cutting back or skipping doses. So if financial constraints have been forcing you to skimp on medication, you may want to find ways to make yours more affordable. And one solution could be to turn to Amazon.
Your Prime membership includes savings on medication
The $139 annual Amazon Prime fee you pay might seem like a luxury if money has gotten tight. But in many ways, that fee has the potential to pay for itself.
If that $139 saves you $5 on gas purchases every week by allowing you to have goods delivered to your door instead of having to drive a distance, you're talking about $260 in savings. So you're still coming out ahead financially even after paying that membership fee.
Meanwhile, it's not just apparel and electronics that you can order from Amazon. You can also take advantage of a program called Prime Rx that could help you save big time on medication.
The way it works is simple. First, you search for your medications. Then, you can review prices and compare your options at different pharmacies.
From there, you can order your medication through Amazon Pharmacy and have it shipped to your door with free two-day delivery. Or, you can fill your prescription in person at one of more than 60,000 pharmacies.
Best of all, with Amazon Pharmacy, certain medications start at only $1 per month. And if you're a Prime member using Prime Rx, you can save up to 80% on the cost of your medications when paying without insurance.
Does Prime Rx make sense for you?
If you have really good health insurance, then the cost of your medication may be lower if you present your insurance card at a local pharmacy. But it pays to use Prime Rx when:
- Your insurance co-pay for medications is higher than your cost through Amazon.
- You're taking medication that isn't covered by your insurance.
- You have a deductible to meet that's higher than your cost through Amazon.
- You don't have health insurance at all.
Remember, Prime Rx isn't a separate service you have to pay for (other than the cost of the specific medications you choose to buy). Rather, it's included with your Prime membership. So if you're already paying that $139 annual fee, it makes sense to look into Prime Rx and see if it helps you lower the cost of obtaining the medications you need to stay healthy.
Of course, there are other steps you can take to lower the cost of your medications, like switching to generics and asking your providers for free samples. But it also pays to look into Prime Rx if you're reaching the point where you're considering not taking your meds just to save money.
