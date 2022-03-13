If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Maurie Backman | Published on March 13, 2022
The cost of food could soar even more.
Inflation has driven the cost of living up across the board, and many households are now struggling to keep up with basic expenses, like groceries. But it's not just that food costs have been higher to start off 2022. If Goldman Sachs is correct, the pain could get even worse. The investment banking giant projects another 5% to 6% rise in food costs this year.
There are several factors that could come together to drive grocery prices upward. For one thing, the supply chain issues that abounded in 2021 have eased up but not yet resolved themselves. An imbalance in supply and demand could easily lead up to an uptick in grocery prices.
Also, many businesses these days are starved for workers, and they've been raising wages to attract the labor they need. Some of those costs, as they relate to the food chain, will no doubt be passed along to consumers.
If you're having a hard time paying for groceries these days due to higher prices, you're not alone. The good news is that there are some strategies you can employ to address the problem.
First, do your best to meal plan. That way, you can limit the amount of food you waste. And less waste equals less thrown-out money.
Also, be judicious about scoping out sales. Supermarkets routinely post their circulars online, so if there are specific items on your list, it pays to see where you might snag them at a discount.
Additionally, consider buying staple items in bulk, as this often results in savings. But be careful not to purchase things you may not consume by their expiration dates. If you're taking a chance on an item you haven't yet used, you probably shouldn't purchase a large quantity of it, even if the price point is attractive.
Finally, use the right credit cards when you do your food shopping. Some credit cards offer extra cash back for supermarket purchases, and if none of your current ones do, look into applying for a new one. The more free cash you snag on everyday purchases like groceries, the more you can offset today's higher costs.
It's unfortunate that higher living costs are causing a lot of people a world of financial stress. And it's also unfortunate that things might get worse before they improve.
If you're having a hard time managing your grocery bills, do what you can to eke out savings until food prices start to come down. While you're at it, take a look at all of your bills and see if it pays to cut back on certain ones until inflation settles down.
Groceries are an unavoidable expense, and they're something you can't easily cut back on. But you may be able to temporarily reduce other expenses and give yourself a little more wiggle room at the supermarket.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2022 The Ascent. All rights reserved.