by Christy Bieber | Published on Jan. 9, 2022
Millions of Americans are hoping for a fourth stimulus check, but is it out of reach?
Americans have received three coronavirus stimulus checks to date. Millions believe there should be a fourth, based on a petition signed by many who are struggling.
While some states have stepped up to provide additional direct payments into people's bank accounts, lawmakers in Washington D.C. have taken no recent action to provide another payment.
The big question is, will that change next year or is another stimulus check off the table in 2022?
The chances of a fourth stimulus payment in 2022 are slim.
It's unlikely more money will be deposited into people's bank accounts or sent via mail for a few simple reasons.
For all of these big reasons, it's unlikely another stimulus check will come in 2022 unless conditions change dramatically.
The reality is that a new virus variant could change everything. Omicron has rapidly become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States, and while it appears more contagious, early evidence suggests it might potentially be less severe than prior variants.
It does, however, appear resistant to some of the vaccine's protections against transmission. And the speed at which it spread despite widespread immunity shows that another, deadlier variant could easily sweep the country and necessitate another shutdown.
If that occurred, there would likely once again be bipartisan support for a stimulus payment as there was for the first two checks signed into law under President Donald Trump. So, another check isn't off the table, but it would probably be a worst-case scenario if one was sent out as it would mean conditions worsened dramatically.
It is possible that parents could find that the expanded Child Tax Credit will be renewed, so at least some families could get more money from the federal government in 2022 – although even that isn't entirely likely at this time.
Since more payments probably won't happen, Americans should plan for a future in which money from D.C. is no longer coming and should adjust their budgets and expectations for 2022 accordingly.
