Are We on the Brink of Another Government Shutdown?

3 Reasons Not to Keep Your Savings in Your Checking Account It's important to save money for things like emergency expenses and big purchases. But you'll need to make a decision about where you should keep the money you are saving.It may seem convenient to just keep all your cash in the checking account where your paychecks are deposited and where you pay bills from, but the reality is there are some huge downsides to that approach.In fact, here are three key reasons not to keep your savings in your checking account.1. Your savings will be too easy to spendYour checking account is the place where you keep the money you spend regularly. You'll use the money in checking for bills, but will also likely be able to access it easily by taking cash out of an ATM or by using your debit card to charge purchases.If you have your savings intermingled with the money you're using for your expenses, it can be too hard to keep track of what is meant to be reserved and what's left to spend.For example, if you have $8,200 in your account but $5,500 is supposed to be saved, you'd have to subtract $5,500 from $8,200 to see what was left over to use for your expenses. Do you really want to have to do the math every time you check how much is available to spend in your account?2. Tracking your progress on financial goals will be more difficultIf you're hoping to save money in your savings account for something specific -- like a home down payment or an emergency fund -- it will likely take you time to build that up.You'll probably want to invest a set amount each month -- like $300 or $500 or some other figure based on your timeline and the total you need. And you'll want to check to make sure the money has gone into that account and that your balance is growing on schedule.If you have your savings in your checking account and you have money going into this account all the time for other things, it can be hard to keep track of whether you've deposited enough specifically for your savings goal. You'll also have to do that pesky math again, but this time subtracting all of the money you're intending to use for other things to see how much is left over that's actually saved.It's a whole lot easier to just sign into your savings account, see that you deposited the necessary amount that month, and see what your current balance is with one glance.3. You'll miss out on interest you could earnFinally, if you keep your money in a checking account instead of a high-yield savings account, you're going to miss out on interest that could help your balance grow.It's reasonable to expect that you could earn around 4.00% or more on a high-yield savings account right now. If you have your money in a checking account instead, chances are you'll earn $0 in interest. If you have $5,000 saved and you earn 4.00% on it each year, that will add $200 to your account balance by year's end. You'd pass that easy (and essentially free) money up if you kept your savings in your checking account.For all of these reasons, you should keep your savings in a savings account. Research high-yield savings accounts today, open one online, and move your money over now. That way, you can start earning interest on it and remove it from an account where it's more likely to be spent.

The Average American Has This Much Debt. How Does Yours Compare? U.S. consumers generally aren't strangers to debt. People borrow money all the time, whether to finance a car or cover essential bills that are too much for their paychecks.But recent data from Northwestern Mutual shows that American consumers carry an average debt load of $21,800. Now that sum doesn't include mortgage debt. And it's also lower than it was a year ago, when the average personal debt pile totaled $22,354.But still, $21,800 in non-mortgage debt isn't a small amount. In fact, Northwestern Mutual says that this year, credit card balances account for 28% of consumer debt. And borrowing via a credit card balance can be extremely expensive.If you're struggling to keep up with your debt, you should know that falling behind could damage your credit and make it very hard to borrow money affordably in the future. But there are steps you can take to make your debt more manageable.1. Consider a balance transferThe problem with credit card debt in particular is that the interest rate on it can climb over time, making it more expensive. Not to mention, the interest rate you're paying may be exorbitant to begin with.If you have good credit and owe money on various cards, you may want to look at doing a balance transfer, where you move your existing balances over to a new credit card with a lower interest rate. Many balance transfer offers, in fact, allow you to snag a 0% introductory rate on your debt. So you might get a reprieve from racking up interest for 12 months, 15 months, or sometimes even longer.If you manage to score a 0% introductory rate on a balance transfer, one thing worth doing is picking up a side job so you can boost your earnings and free up more cash for debt payoff purposes. You'll want to knock out as much of your debt as possible before that introductory period comes to an end and your remaining balance begins accruing interest.2. Consolidate your debt via a personal loanA personal loan can be a more affordable option for borrowing money than credit cards because you'll likely be looking at a lower interest rate if your credit is in decent shape. And also, personal loans offer the benefit of fixed interest rates, so your monthly payments are predictable. That alone could make your debt easier to manage.3. Consolidate via a home equity loanIt's a big myth that you can only take out a home equity loan to fix or improve your property. Like personal loans, home equity loans allow you to borrow money for any purpose. But if you have a lot of equity in your home, you may find that you're able to borrow at a lower interest rate than what a personal loan will give you.While it's encouraging to see that Americans have less debt in 2023 than in 2022, personal debt levels are still high. If your debt has reached the point where it's no longer manageable, then it pays to explore these options for making it easier and more affordable to keep up with.

3 Signs You Should Avoid Costco Shopping at All Costs Costco is a great warehouse club. You can get amazing deals that help keep more money in your bank account while allowing you to bring home products that have a passionate following. You can also enjoy free samples of tasty treats in the store, or dine on a $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo at the food court.But, while there are benefits to a Costco visit, there are certain situations where you absolutely are better off steering clear of the club. Here are three signs you should avoid shopping at Costco at all costs.1. You're buying wants instead of needsIf you regularly end up with items in your Costco cart that you want but don't really need, you should probably steer clear of the store.It's tempting to give into impulse buying -- especially when the products you are purchasing seem like a good deal because you're getting them at a warehouse club. But, even if an item is on sale or priced great, it is not a deal if you don't really need it. It's a waste of money.There's no reason to put yourself in the path of temptation if you find it hard to resist. Especially since the whole point of shopping at Costco is to save you money by scoring bargains with your membership, not to leave you with a huge credit card bill because you just can't say no to its tasty treats or unique household items.You can avoid a Costco visit by shopping online for the things you really need, using grocery pickup, or simply shopping somewhere else where you aren't as likely to find tempting products you don't need.2. You aren't using up all of the items you're purchasingCostco provides customers with the chance to save by selling bulk items. But, if you buy something that is too large a portion for you to actually use, you end up wasting a ton of money by throwing a good amount of the product in the trash.If you can't use an 18-pack of Ritz crackers before they get stale or a 10-pound case of Mahi Mahi before it goes bad, then avoid shopping at Costco and stick to a store with more manageable proportions.3. You're going into credit card debt to shop thereFinally, if you find yourself with a big credit card balance because of your Costco shopping, you should stop going to the store cold turkey. With the average credit card interest rate at 20.68% as of July 10, 2023, carrying a balance on your credit cards is really expensive. The added interest you pay will negate any savings you get from buying at Costco instead of other stores.Ultimately, if you cannot shop responsibly at Costco by sticking to your budget and using all of the items you buy, then a membership may do you more harm than good. If this is your situation, avoid visiting the warehouse club at all costs and stick to stores where you don't have as much potential to derail your financial goals.

5 Things to Buy at the Dollar Store Instead of the Supermarket If you're looking to trim fat from your budget, shopping at dollar stores may be a good place to start. The days when everything at a dollar store actually cost $1 are gone, but you can still score steep discounts.You probably won't be able to replace supermarket shopping entirely with your local dollar store, as dollar stores tend to have sparse selections of fresh groceries, particularly produce. But you can easily shave money from your grocery total if you buy these five things at the dollar store instead of the supermarket.1. Baking mixesDollar stores usually have a wide selection of mixes for baked goods like cake, muffins, and brownies. They're often priced around $1 and tend to have a long shelf life, so you can stock up on a variety of flavors and keep them in your pantry.When you need a last-minute treat for a birthday party, bake sale, or potluck, you can quickly whip up a batch of goodies.2. Spices and seasoningsSpices and seasonings are notoriously expensive, so stocking up on the basics like oregano, chili powder, basil, and thyme at the dollar store is a good way to save money on groceries.One thing to keep in mind, though: Many shoppers report that the per-ounce prices on spices at discount grocery stores like Aldi or Walmart are actually cheaper, as dollar store products often come in smaller containers. But if you're looking to stock your pantry with the basics, the dollar store can be a good starting point.3. Frozen fruits and vegetablesFrozen fruits and vegetables maintain almost all the health benefits of fresh produce -- and research shows that they may contain even more vitamins and nutrients than their pricier counterparts. While the dollar store usually isn't a good place to find fresh fruits and veggies, it often has a decent selection of frozen produce.One popular option is Dollar Tree's Smoothie Starters, which contain a mix of fruits and veggies -- like strawberries, bananas, kiwis, and spinach -- that you can easily blend into a smoothie.4. Food storage itemsWhether you're meal prepping or trying to make the most of leftovers, having a solid set of food storage items can help you stop wasting money. Dollar stores often have a good selection of name-brand storage items, including plastic containers, jars, and food storage bins.The best part: Dollar store containers are up to a third cheaper than you'd find at your regular supermarket, which is great news for your personal finances.5. CandyIf you have a sweet tooth, you don't want to miss the candy aisle at the dollar store. Many dollar stores carry name-brand candies for way cheaper than grocery stores. Many families report that they like to hit the dollar store to buy candy before going to the movies or before a road trip. Dollar store candy can also be a good option for stocking stuffers or party favors.However, if you're buying a large amount of candy -- say for Halloween or Easter -- you'll often get a better deal at a warehouse club, like Costco.How to save money at the dollar storeWhile everything is priced at a few bucks or less at the dollar store, that doesn't necessarily mean the prices are a bargain. Here are a few tips for saving money at the dollar store.Compare per-ounce prices. Dollar stores may be more expensive than grocery stores when you compare items on a per-ounce basis, since the sizes are often smaller. That may be fine for items that you don't use often or if you're a one-person household, but you may be better off shopping at a warehouse club or discount grocer if you have a large household.Check expiration dates. Because dollar stores have lower staffing levels than major supermarkets, there are fewer employees checking expiration dates. Be extra vigilant about checking sell-by dates at dollar stores, as you'll waste money if you load up on items that are about to go bad.Avoid impulse buying. Dollar stores are a good place to stock up on pantry staples, but they may also tempt you to add a bunch of unnecessary items to your cart, like candles, cheap decorations, and toys for kids. There's nothing wrong with the occasional splurge, but if saving money is the goal, make a shopping list and stick to it.Whether you're shopping at a dollar store or a regular grocery store, consider taking advantage of credit card perks by using a grocery credit card or a rewards credit card that earns cash back or travel points. Combining your savings at the dollar store with credit card rewards could give a big boost to your bottom line, provided that you pay the balance in full each month.