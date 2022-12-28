Ask Yourself These 5 Questions Before Applying for a New Job in 2023

Putting your resume out there? Make sure to tackle these questions first.

Key points

A new job could make you happier and more financially stable.

If you're going to get a new job, it's important to make sure that role is a good fit.

Consider your reasons for leaving your current job, as well as what your salary and benefits requirements are to find the right new position for you.

The start of a new year is a good time to look at switching jobs. January is when many hiring budgets tend to renew, so a company that may have needed to put a freeze on hiring at the end of 2022 may now be in a position to make job candidates an offer.

But if you're going to try to find a new job in 2023, you'll want to make sure the role you're seeking is an improvement over your current one. And it'll help to run through these questions before submitting applications or accepting an offer.

1. Why am I looking to leave my current job?

Maybe you're looking to leave your existing job because you don't like the work you do, or you're tired of being stuck in a certain role. You'll want to make sure any new job you get addresses those issues. If you have a lot of experience with data but have grown bored of analyzing it, getting a different job that has you looking at numbers and statistics all day may not be an improvement.

2. What's my ideal role?

It's not enough to think about the things that are wrong with your current role. It'll also help to visualize what your perfect job looks like. What tasks are you filling your days with? What's the work environment like? These are things you'll want to think about so you wind up happy with your new position.

3. What income do I need to live comfortably?

Some people seek out new jobs so they can grow their earnings. But in some cases, getting a new job could mean having to take a pay cut. And that's not necessarily a terrible thing. If earning less money allows you to take on a job that brings you more fulfillment, that lower paycheck may be worth it.

But first, you'll need to assess your basic expenses to make sure that if you do take a pay cut, you can still manage your bills comfortably. So comb through your bank account and credit card statements from the past year and see what you're spending on average. That should help you arrive at a minimum salary requirement.

4. What benefits should I be seeking out?

It's not just your income you'll need to think about when applying for a new job. You'll also want to make sure the benefits are decent. To that end, make a list of the workplace perks you want to go after, like paid time off, a retirement plan, and subsidized health insurance.

5. Do I want a flexible work schedule?

Maybe you prefer a job that lets you work from home several days a week. Or maybe you don't mind coming to the office at preset hours every day because you thrive on that sort of structure. Think about what you want your schedule to look like with a new job. That could help you narrow down your choices -- or rule out companies that aren't as flexible as you'd like.

A new job could do a lot for you. But if you're taking that leap, it's important to find a new job you really end up thriving in. And addressing these questions could help you do just that.