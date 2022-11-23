Best Holiday Gift Ideas Under $20

You don't have to spend a lot to show your loved ones you care.

Key points

If you have yet to begin shopping for the holidays, it's not too late to start.

You can find gifts that the favorite people in your life will love while honoring your budget.

You can purchase these great gifts, including a cozy blanket, warm gloves, and scratch-off lottery tickets, for under $20.

The holidays are near, and many of us have yet to finish our holiday shopping. If you're still searching for budget-friendly gift ideas, you're in the right place. This guide will help you choose holiday gifts that are a win for your favorite people as well as a win for your wallet.

$20 and under gift ideas

All of the below goodies can be found for $20 or less this holiday season.

Hot sauce variety pack

A hot sauce variety pack makes an excellent gift for the people in your life who enjoy a little bit of heat. It's a fun idea because it gives your friend or family member a chance to sample new hot sauce flavors, and they can easily experiment with different spice levels. You can find these gift packs at various retailers; they're often priced well under $20.

Blanket

Believe it or not, you can find affordably priced blankets. There's no such thing as having too many blankets -- especially during the winter months. A blanket is a solid choice if you're looking for a gift idea that will please even the most challenging gift recipient.

Gloves

Just like socks, it's easy to lose a matching glove. For this reason, having extra gloves is never a bad idea. Mittens and gloves make the perfect gift during the colder winter months, and this gift idea won't break your budget.

Scented candle

Candles make for a fantastic gift. If you take advantage of deals or shop at a discount store, you can score high-quality candles for less than $20. This is an ideal idea for the giftee who likes relaxing at home. A great-smelling candle can improve the atmosphere of any room.

Scratch-off tickets

If you're not a fan of handing loved ones a card with cash, there's another option, and it's a gift and activity all in one. You can give them scratch-off lottery tickets so they can try their luck at winning a life-changing jackpot. Even if they don't win, it's a unique way to show you care.

Travel toiletries

For the frequent travelers in your life, why not help them get ready for their next trip? Gifting travel-sized toiletries is a creative idea and ensures they're prepared for their next adventure. These items are affordable, so your purchases won't impact your bank account balance much.

French press coffee maker

For your caffeine-obsessed person, a coffee press can make for a nice gift. While some of the fancy models will cost you much more than $20, finding an affordable French press is possible. Your friend may find that they prefer a French press over an electric coffee machine.

Picture frame with a photo inside

Even though many of us share our favorite photos virtually, it can be nice to have framed photos to display around our homes and offices. Another way to show appreciation to someone in your life is by gifting them a picture frame. You can print out a photo from a favorite memory that you both share to make the gift more personalized.

Gift card

Some may say that gift cards are a lazy gift, but I think gift cards are a win. Knowing what to give some people in your life can be difficult. A gift card offers a safe choice. If you have an idea of their interests, whether it's dining out, drinking, reading books, shopping, or playing video games, it can be easy to choose a gift card that they will enjoy. This gives your giftee flexibility and some say in their gift.

Mini waffle maker

If you have a breakfast fanatic in your life, why not treat them to a mini waffle maker? A smaller waffle maker offers a convenient solution to prepare a quick breakfast. The best part is they can use it for cooking other delicious eats beyond waffles. Your loved one can also use their gift to prepare a cinnamon roll, make a grilled cheese, or cook up an egg.

Don't ignore your personal finance goals while shopping this holiday season. It's possible to find affordable, unique gifts that your friends and family will appreciate. You don't have to splurge on expensive buys or go overboard to show you care.