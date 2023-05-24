Can't Afford a Big Summer Vacation? Here Are 6 Affordable Alternatives

For many people, summer is the ideal vacation time because the weather is nice and school is out for several months. Summer will be here before you know it, and you may feel nervous about your ability to take a vacation because of your personal finances. But before you give up on your dreams of taking time away from your daily routine, you should know that you don't have to plan a lengthy, expensive trip to get a much-needed break. There are other ways to take time away from school and work without draining your checking account.

1. Plan a nearby weekend getaway

Just because you can't afford an expensive trip doesn't mean you can't have fun this summer. One option to consider is to plan a nearby weekend getaway. Choose a destination within driving distance of your home and plan a trip that fits your budget and interests. You'll likely save money by skipping pricey airplane tickets. Plus, there's something extra exciting about planning a road trip with your favorite people.

2. Book a relaxing staycation

Another alternative to a traditional summer vacation is a staycation. You deserve a break from your hectic schedule, and a two- or three-night stay in a comfortable, relaxing hotel room may be just the self-care you need to rest up before returning to your regular routine. Check to see if there are any hotel deals in your area that you can book so you have something to look forward to this summer.

3. Visit out-of-town friends and family

One of the most expensive costs that goes into a vacation budget is accommodation costs. Whether you rent a home or book a hotel, the costs can add up fast. If you can't afford your usual vacation plans, you may want to consider visiting friends or family who live out of town. If you know friends or family with extra space and the ability to host, this could help make your upcoming travels less expensive and gives you time to catch up with loved ones.

4. Explore your town or city by enjoying local events

If you've already planned to take time off this summer but feel a vacation is out of reach, why not explore your town or city? Look for fun events and activities nearby your home for cost-effective fun. In many communities, there are multiple free events held throughout the summer. You might also consider trying new-to-you outdoor activities like kayaking or hiking if you're looking to spend more time being active outdoors.

5. Go camping

If you and your crew like to spend time outdoors and are up for a different vacation experience, a camping trip could be the perfect alternative summer break plan. You can unplug from technology, spend time soaking up the sun, and enjoy each other's company without the risk of racking up expensive credit card debt.

6. Plan weekly summertime outings

Perhaps you want to skip taking a trip altogether but still want to enjoy plenty of summertime adventures. Instead of booking a trip, you may want to plan weekly outings with your family. This will give everyone something exciting to look forward to, and it can be a more affordable solution if money is tight. The best part is you don't have to plan expensive outings. Look for low-cost things to do to keep your spending to a minimum. Consider roller-skating, mini golf, or an afternoon visit to the trampoline park.

Now is the time to start saving for next year's vacation

If you're feeling financial pressure and are considering skipping your usual vacation plans this summer, you may want to begin saving for next year's vacation now. Saving a few dollars every week can allow you to save up enough cash for an unforgettable holiday. By keeping your extra cash in a high-yield savings account, you earn interest and boost your bank account balance faster so you can reach your vacation savings goal sooner.