Chipotle Is Giving Out Over $1 Million in Free Food to Healthcare Workers

What happened

Chipotle is giving 2,000 healthcare professionals a chance to score free meals in celebration of National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 through May 12. All told, the chain plans to give away more than $1 million in free food.

So what

In 2022, registered nurses earned an average annual wage of $89,010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That might seem like a decent salary, but when you factor in the work involved, it's easy to make the argument that nurses and other healthcare professionals are underpaid.

Plus, there are many nurses and healthcare workers that earn a much lower salary than $89,010. Chipotle is looking to thank these professionals for their dedication.

"Given the demands placed on the health care community every day, we know finding time to bond, celebrate, or even eat as a team can be challenging," Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. "The Burrito Care Packages offer a convenient opportunity for healthcare units to come together and share a delicious meal on us."

Now what

Fast food is a treat that many people, healthcare workers included, can't easily fit into their budgets these days due to inflation. Healthcare professionals can apply for a Burrito Care Package and treat not just themselves, but their colleagues, to a free meal. That's one less meal that will need to go on their credit card tabs.

If you're hoping to get your hands on some free Chipotle, you should know that this current promotion is only available to workers in the healthcare industry. However, you can still sign up for Chipotle rewards and earn free food that way.

The rewards program gives you 10 points for every $1 spent at Chipotle, plus a free side when you sign up and access to special offers, including a treat on your birthday. You can redeem your points for free menu items, though you should know that those points expire after six months of no purchase or redemption activity.

Finally, you should know that Chipotle is a firm believer in supporting local communities. You can apply here to request a donation for your school, community group, or other nonprofit organization.