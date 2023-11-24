College Students Can Learn Money Management Skills With a Free One-Year You Need a Budget Subscription
KEY POINTS
- For many young adults, college is the first time they learn how to manage their money.
- Virtual tools like budgeting apps can help college students learn critical finance skills.
- You Need a Budget, a popular paid budgeting app, offers college students a one-year trial of its app for free -- quite a savings considering its regular cost is $14.99 a month or $99 a year.
It is beneficial to learn personal finance skills early in adulthood. Knowing how to responsibly manage your money, establish and follow a budget, pay your bills on time, and set and achieve financial goals can set you up for success throughout your adult years.
For many young adults, college is their first time learning money management skills. But it's not easy to learn these skills without guidance. Budgeting apps can provide much-needed help.
College students who want to learn how to budget their money can take advantage of a free one-year You Need a Budget trial. Here's how to get a one-year free trial of this popular app.
What is You Need a Budget?
You Need a Budget is a popular budgeting app. The app follows a zero-based budgeting approach using the envelope method. Users learn how to put every dollar they earn to work -- whether it's to pay for everyday expenses, pay down debt, or save for future purchases.
Users budget for different spending and savings categories, so every dollar they earn has a job. As everyday expenses occur, money is already budgeted and ready to be used. If an unexpected expense comes up later, users can pull money from another budgeted category to cover the cost so they can avoid debt.
Many people of all ages find this app a helpful budgeting solution. A digital approach to budgeting can make the process feel friendlier, especially for younger users. But, this is a paid app, so users must be prepared to spend some money if they want to use this tool.
How to get a yearlong You Need a Budget trial for free
You Need a Budget is a paid budgeting app that costs $14.99 monthly or $99 annually. You'll save money if you can pay the annual price upfront (almost $80). Since many college students have limited extra cash in their bank accounts, it can be challenging to afford a pricey paid app subscription.
But there's some good news if you're in college and want to improve your money management and budgeting skills. College students are eligible for a complimentary one-year free You Need a Budget trial.
This offer applies to all college students, whether you're a part-time or full-time learner, an undergraduate student, or a graduate student. To take advantage of this deal, visit the free YNAB for college students page to verify that you're a student and create an account.
You'll need to prove you're a student by uploading a document issued by your college or anniversary that shows you're currently enrolled. The document must include your name, the school name, and the date. Acceptable documents include student ID cards, transcripts, and tuition statements.
All students can claim one free year of a You Need a Budget subscription. After the one-year free trial, users must subscribe at the standard rate. If you're a college student who wants to learn valuable money management skills but can't swing the subscription expense, this deal may be for you.
If you want to explore budgeting app alternatives, review our list of the best budgeting apps. There are also other solutions available that can help you improve your financial knowledge. For additional tips, check out our free personal finance resources.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.