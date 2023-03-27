Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Is Best for You?

Whatever you do, don't ask a loyalist about their favorite warehouse club!

Key points Everything from membership costs to the prices of everyday essentials are fairly similar at both warehouse stores.

Consider the convenience of store locations and how much of a hassle it is to visit one over the other, as this can make a big difference in how often you visit.

While the oft-ignored BJ's Wholesale Club has its small following, the big names in warehouse stores are undoubtedly Costco and Sam's Club. They have larger footprints, more members, and far more press.

But of the two, which is the best? And, more importantly, which is the best for you?

As you may guess, this isn't a straightforward question. There are a ton of variables in choosing a warehouse club, from the fees to the food court. When you get into it, though, many of these features are the same, or very similar, in both stores.

The things that are too close to call

Right off the bat, we need to ignore a few personal finance-related questions that are often considered important -- but that actually don't make as much of a difference as you'd think.

For example, which club has the better membership fees? Costco charges $60 a month for a basic membership. Sam's Club's base membership fee is $45. That $15 difference must be a factor in your decision, right?

If you're only going to shop at these stores sporadically, then yes, that difference can be big. But if you're not going to shop these stores enough to get your membership fee's worth -- and then some -- it's probably not worth joining either club in the first place.

Similarly, you might wonder which store will save you the most money. This is another question that, while it seems important, isn't the "gotcha" it sounds like. Why? Because the prices in each store are so close.

Most comparisons between the two show minor differences, at best. You may get a better price on eggs at Costco, for instance, but pay less for meat at Sam's Club. It really comes down to what you typically buy. What's more, those prices change regularly, and they can even vary from store to store within the same retailer.

So, with the basics so similar, how do you choose? Here are a few things to consider.

Which is more convenient?

No matter how great a store is, if it's a pain in the rump to visit -- I'm not going. As such, the first point of comparison is convenience. Which retailer has locations that are nearby and easy to access?

If you only have one club within a 15-minute drive, you'll probably want to go with that option. Unless you live in a fairly rural area and are already used to driving 30+ minutes to the store, chances are good you won't regularly drive that far just to shop at one warehouse club over another.

When both retailers have nearby locations, it comes down to the peripherals. Who has the better parking lot? I'll avoid a store that doesn't have enough parking, or that has a parking lot that's impossible to escape.

Consider the crowds, too. Is your local Sam's Club full of feral masses every Saturday morning? Might be worth driving an extra minute to the Costco if it means your stress levels don't spike when you walk in the door.

Do you prefer to shop online or in-store?

One of the major differences between Costco and Sam's Club is their online functionality. In other words, Sam's Club has it -- and Costco mostly doesn't.

Sam's Club more or less encourages you to shop online. You can place an online order to pick up in store, or you can have many non-perishable items shipped right to your door. And either option gives you (most) of the same prices you'll see in the store.

Costco, on the other hand, has a very limited inventory of items available online. You can't place an online order to pick up in store. You can't even see in-store prices online. And the few items you can have shipped to your door all come with a huge markup for the privilege.

So, if you're someone who likes the ease and convenience of shopping online, Sam's Club is the obvious choice. If you don't mind -- or even enjoy -- browsing in person, then Costco is still in the running.

Store brand showdown

One of the major reasons we shop at warehouse stores is to save money. (Why else would you be buying a gallon of mayonnaise?) As part of that goal, many warehouse club shoppers are happy to pick up the store brand products to save even more.

But which store has the better store brand?

Costco's Kirkland Signature line of products is well known for its high quality. Indeed, many Kirkland products are actually name brands in disguise.

However -- the same can be said about Sam's Club's Member's Mark products. Many of these items are also name-brand products hidden behind those Member's Mark labels.

In the end, the choice between the two brands is all about you. Which brand has the better olive oil? It's down to your own tastes. Similarly, only your own tushy can decide whose store-brand toilet paper is best.

Show up to find out

Since the data seem split, choosing between the two warehouse brands comes down to your needs and wants. If there's no obvious winner, you may need to visit each store to figure out which is better for you and your family.