Could This Be the Cheapest Day to Do Your Grocery Shopping?

Heading to the grocery store on this day could help you keep your bills down.

Groceries can be a big monthly expense for many people -- especially as the price of food has gone up in recent months and rising prices may continue into 2023.

If you're tired of spending a fortune on your credit card every time you head to the grocery store, it may be smart to think about what day you do the bulk of your shopping. That's because you may be able to score bigger bargains if you're strategic about when you buy.

More deals may be available on these days

If you want to maximize the chances of paying low prices at the grocery store, shopping mid-week may be the way to go. Specifically, many experts advise shopping on Wednesday and Thursday.

Going to the store during the middle of the week can allow you to get better prices because many stores restock their shelves at this time when their weekly deliveries arrive. If there are items remaining on the shelves that did not sell from the prior week, you may be able to get those at deep discounts.

Since stores are in the process of switching their prices on Wednesdays or Thursdays during restock days, it may also be possible to double dip and get sale prices from both the prior and upcoming week. This can allow you to get more discounted food products.

Many experts also report that bread, snacks, and beer tend to be put on sale during these days of the week. Since many people tend to spend on these items, buying them when they're at their lowest price of the week could also help you maximize your grocery savings.

What's the best day for you to shop?

Although many stores restock on Wednesdays and Thursdays, it can be helpful for you to track prices and pay attention to what's going on at the particular grocery store you frequent. You can usually see when restocking is happening when you visit the store, so you can take note of which particular day new items get added to the shelf where you live.

You can also keep track of the sales schedule by paying attention to when the items you buy the most tend to be discounted. This can help guide you as to whether Wednesday, Thursday, or a different day makes the most sense for you to load up your cart.

Aside from the fact that you can usually save money on groceries by shopping on Wednesday or Thursday, going to the store mid-week can also help you save time since it may be less crowded than during the weekend rush when everyone tends to head out to buy their food. If you can move through the store more quickly due to reduced crowds, that will give you less time to make impulse buys.

By being strategic and making slight tweaks, such as changing the day you shop, you can end up saving more than you might think on your food expenses. Since there's little to no effort involved in switching up your grocery store days, it's worth a try to see if this trick will save you some cash.