Don't Miss Out on Walmart Selling Thanksgiving Dinner at 2021's Prices
KEY POINTS
- Walmart is offering Thanksgiving meal options at 2021 prices from Nov. 1 to Dec. 26, 2023.
- There are two meal basket options: One for those who want to prepare their own food and another with ready-made items.
- You can purchase these baskets online or through the Walmart app.
Your Thanksgiving dinner last year may have been easy on your tastebuds, but it probably wasn't as kind to your checking account. The average 10-person feast cost about $64.05 in 2022, according to the American Farm Bureau's annual survey. That was a 20% increase over 2021.
You might expect these climbing prices to continue into 2023, but Walmart is determined to ensure this doesn't happen. It's rolling back Thanksgiving dinner prices to 2021 levels. Here's what you need to know.
Save money, eat better
Beginning Nov. 1, Walmart intends to offer two Thanksgiving meal basket options with ingredients at 2021 prices. Customers will be able to purchase these baskets online or through Walmart's app for easy pick up or delivery.
One basket is aimed at those who prefer to prepare their own meals. It includes a number of items to help you prepare your own holiday staples from scratch. The other basket contains ready-made items for those who want a labor-free Thanksgiving dinner.
These deals will continue through Dec. 26, 2023, so you can also take advantage of these meal baskets for Christmas dinner if you'd like.
Other ways to save on Thanksgiving dinner
Walmart hasn't published the exact contents or cost of its Thanksgiving meal baskets yet, but it'll most likely cover the basics, like turkey, ham, green bean casserole, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. But every family has their own traditions, and you may want some other items that aren't part of the meal baskets.
There are still plenty of ways you can save on Thanksgiving food. Walmart and many other retailers will likely continue to run sales on holiday food items as we approach Thanksgiving. And you may be able to track down some coupons as well. Check your local newspaper and look online to see what you can find.
When appropriate, you might be able to save by buying certain items in bulk and saving them for future meals. And whenever possible, purchase just as much as you need. Not only does buying too much food cost you more, but it can also lead to food waste.
Cooking food from scratch also tends to be cheaper than buying pre-made items. But you also have to weigh your preferences and your cooking skills to decide whether you want to go this route.
You've still got plenty of time to sort out your Thanksgiving dinner if you haven't given it too much thought yet. But Walmart's deal is definitely something you want to keep on your radar, especially if your budget is tight this year.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.