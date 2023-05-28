Don't Miss These 5 Streaming Service Discounts for Students

Life is costly when you're a student with limited income. Student discounts can offer significant savings and help you reduce your monthly expenses. Before you sign up for a new streaming service app, check to see if special pricing is available to students. Many of the top streaming services offer discounted prices for eligible students. Here are a few streaming services discounts for students that could help you keep more money in your pocket.

1. Hulu

Hulu is a popular streaming app with a vast collection of movies and shows. If you're considering subscribing to Hulu, you can sign up for the ad-supported student plan for $1.99. Non-student Hulu subscribers pay $7.99 monthly for ad-supported content. At over 75% off the standard price, this is a great price to pay for hours of entertainment.

2. Paramount+

Students can also get a discount when they subscribe to Paramount+. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essentials plan, which has limited ads, usually costs $4.99. As a student, you can get the same plan for $3.75. If you're looking for an affordable streaming service that won't drain your checking account, this may be a good one to consider.

3. Spotify Premium Student with Hulu

This discount is perfect for music lovers. Students can subscribe to Spotify Premium Student, which has no ads. Student subscribers can also access Hulu (with ads) at no extra cost. This plan is available to students for $4.99 per month. Since your first month is free, you can test both services before spending money. An individual Spotify Premium subscription costs $9.99, and an ad-supported Hulu plan costs $7.99. That means you'll save over 70% as a student and can access two streaming services for one low price.

4. Amazon Prime Student

If you like shopping online and enjoy streaming content, you may want to invest in an Amazon Prime membership. Prime Video is full of binge-worthy streaming content, and is included as a perk to Amazon Prime members. This paid membership usually costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year -- which is a significant expense for budget-conscious students.

Customers also have the option to subscribe to Prime Video without a Prime membership for $8.99 per month. However, students can save big and access both Amazon Prime and Prime Video for one low monthly price. As a student, you'll pay only $7.49 monthly or $69 annually for an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon is currently promoting a six-month free Amazon Prime trial to students, so you can get free access for several months before paying.

5. Apple Music Student with Apple TV+

Apple Music is another streaming service that students can subscribe to at a discount. Instead of paying the usual monthly price of $10.99, students can sign up for the Apple Music Student plan for $6.99. But that's not all there is to love about this deal. For a limited time, Apple Music student plans also include access to Apple TV+, which usually costs $6.99 monthly. $6.99 is a reasonable price to pay for two great streaming services. Even better, your first month is free.

Don't ignore student discounts

Yes, life can be expensive. But if you're resourceful, you can find ways to save money. If you're a student with limited extra funds, don't ignore student discounts. With eligible discounts like the ones mentioned above, you can save money on everyday expenses to continue prioritizing your personal finance goals as you keep up with your studies.