Don't Throw Out Your Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons Just Yet: These Retailers Will Take Them

Key points Bed Bath & Beyond is no longer accepting coupons as it winds down operations.

If you still have coupons, you can use them at competing retailers that include Big Lots and the Container Store. Check out our pick for Best No Annual Fee Credit Card of 2023

If you spent years stockpiling Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, you're no doubt in good company. So it may have come as a blow to learn that earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would stop accepting those iconic 20% off coupons as it winds down operations.

If you didn't rush to throw those seemingly useless coupons in the trash, you're in luck. A number of retailers have announced that they will now accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. But you may need to move quickly to benefit from that arrangement.

Put those Bed Bath & Beyond coupons to good use

Many consumers were devastated to learn that Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors for good. But after years of financial woes, the retailer made the decision to shutter its stores and wind down operations.

If you still have some 20% off Bed Bath & Beyond coupons sitting around in your desk drawer, you may want to dust them off. Big Lots just announced that it will accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons -- expired ones included -- until May 7. If you bring one of these coupons to Big Lots, you can receive 20% off a purchase of $50 or more for an in-store purchase.

The Container Store is going a similar route. It says it will accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons through May 31 in its stores.

And department store chain Boscov's is jumping on the bandwagon as well. It says it will exchange mailed Bed Bath & Beyond coupons for $10 off of purchases of $50 at its stores through May 31.

Should you use your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons elsewhere?

The window to use a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon at Bed Bath & Beyond has expired, but the defunct retailer is offering some deep discounts on products right now as it attempts to sell off its inventory. And those deals might allow you to save more than 20% on your purchases there. But you may also be eager to capitalize on the opportunity to snag a discount by redeeming your unused coupons elsewhere.

Taking those coupons to Big Lots or the Container Store isn't a bad idea if you shop there normally, or if there are items on your shopping list these retailers can satisfy. But should you spend money at one of these stores for the express purpose of getting to use your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? That's probably not a good idea.

Money has been tight for a lot of people due to inflation. The last thing you want right now is a larger credit card bill for no good reason, so don't just use those coupons for the sake of getting a bargain.

Boscov's, as a department store, has a pretty wide range of products. So chances are, you can find things there that serve an essential need, whether it's socks, work attire, or something for your household.

But again, don't shop there so you can use your coupons if money is tight. And if your savings account balance needs work, you're better off throwing your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons away and not spending extra money needlessly.

It's sad to see Bed Bath & Beyond go away, and you may be bemoaning the fact that you didn't get to use up your coupons while the retailer was in better shape. You can still potentially put those coupons to good use at other stores -- but only if doing so makes sense financially.