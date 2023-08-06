Dreaming of a Disney Vacation? Here's How to Pull $5,000 Together
- The ultimate cost of a trip to Disney depends on several factors, including where you want to stay, when you travel, and whether you're flying into Orlando.
- Wasted energy is one of the easiest ways to deplete your budget each month.
- Changing your paycheck withholdings can put thousands of extra dollars into your bank account each year.
A family of four can expect to pay between $3,800 and $4,400 for a four-night, three-day trip to Disney World in Florida. The precise total depends on factors such as whether a family travels during the peak or off season, at which Disney property the family stays, and whether they're driving or flying to Orlando.
The $4,400 estimate is based on the following:
- Roundtrip tickets from Chicago to Orlando (economy class)
- Four-night stay at Pop Century
- Three-day tickets to Disney World
- Food for three days
- Rental car
If you've been dreaming of taking the family to Disney, staying in a Disney hotel, and immersing yourself in the Disney experience, it's good to know how much you'll need to save up for the trip. But since we're talking about kids here, we're going to add in an extra $600 for miscellaneous expenses, like souvenirs, as well as an unexpected situation that might arise.
No matter how much money you earn, coming up with $5,000 might not be as easy as making a withdrawal from your savings account. If, like most people, you need a plan, we've come up with some of the easiest ways you can begin to tuck extra cash away today.
Padding the budget
Think of this list as a "choose your own adventure." Some of the ideas are sure to be a better fit than others.
Switch to store brands
As someone who never ate a generic food product growing up, I entered adulthood believing that generics are inferior. Boy, was I wrong. After taste-testing store brands against the name brands I was accustomed to, I've found that I frequently enjoy the store brand more. For example, Aldi corn chips are heaps better than the Frito Lay chips of my youth, and store-brand dish soap works just as well as the soap I've always paid more for.
If you haven't given generic products a try yet, now's a good time to conduct your own taste-test. Don't get me wrong. You probably won't adore everything you try. For example, I have yet to find a generic cookie that compares favorably to Oreo. But that's just me. You'll create your own list of items that are better than the original and those that aren't quite right.
Here's the thing, though: If you dedicate yourself to buying generic, you'll cut up to 40% of your weekly grocery bill.
Stop loaning the government interest-free money
Did you know the average tax refund this year was $2,753? While that's a drop from 2022, it still represents money you could have kept in your checking account throughout 2022. Actually, it represents money you could have painlessly slipped over into your vacation account.
If you're not sure how much you can keep out without getting hit with a tax bill next year, Intuit offers this W-4 calculator that allows you to try out different withholding scenarios to figure out where the sweet spot lies.
Order an energy audit
According to the Department of Energy, Americans spend an estimated $100 billion on wasted energy each year. Not only are we hit with higher utility costs, but we're worsening the climate crisis by sending needless emissions into the atmosphere.
An energy audit provides a clear picture of where you're losing money and what you can do to reverse the situation. Many utility companies around the country offer homeowners a free energy audit. A technician may not get into the nitty-gritty details with you, but they will provide general information about how you're using energy. If you're fortunate, they will also provide concrete ways to make changes. If not, there are plenty of online resources available.
If you're already aware that you're losing precious money due to energy costs, consider calling a certified home energy advisor in your area. An energy advisor will conduct a detailed audit of your entire home and offer solutions for each issue. According to BobVila.com, you can expect to pay anywhere from $208 to $675 for the service. While that's a chunk of change for sure, what matters is how much it will save you throughout the year.
Shop for new insurance
Studies indicate that consumers can shave up to 19% off the cost of auto insurance, simply by shopping around for the best rate and then switching carriers. So, if you're currently paying $1,200 to insure your vehicle, you're looking at a savings of $228 if you can save 19%. And that's just auto insurance.
Once you find a company you like, check their rates for homeowners or renters insurance, too. If you own a small business, you may even find that your new insurer can beat the current rate you're paying for business coverage.
There's nothing particularly entertaining about cutting costs. However, keeping your eye on the ultimate prize of a Disney vacation may take the sting out of the process.
