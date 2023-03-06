Employers Hired for These 10 Freelance Jobs the Most in 2022

If you want value flexibility, a freelance gig might work well for you.

Key points More workers are exploring nontraditional work opportunities, including remote freelance gigs.

According to FlexJobs, some of the most popular remote freelance job titles in 2022 included social media managers, copywriters, graphic designers, and executive assistants.

Note that as a freelancer, you may have income fluctuations -- but you will also have greater income potential, depending on your rates and projects you take on. Check out our pick for Best Cash Back Card of 2022

Many workers desire greater flexibility and a better work-life balance, leading some to shift their job search strategies to prioritize applying for freelance opportunities rather than traditional jobs. Freelancing can offer significant benefits, like a flexible schedule and the ability to boost your income potential. It's not surprising that 60 million Americans performed freelance work in 2022, according to Upwork.

Are you considering giving freelancing a go? Luckily, there are a variety of industries with freelance opportunities. FlexJobs recently released its 2023 Report: State of Remote, Freelance Jobs, which examined the most popular freelance job opportunities available in the FlexJobs database throughout 2022. Here are the remote freelance job titles employers hired for most.

10. Paralegal

Top skills: research, problem-solving, attention to detail, ability to multitask

If you have experience working as a paralegal or are interested in becoming one, you'll be happy to know that many companies hire freelance paralegal professionals. You'll support the day-to-day needs of lawyers. Work tasks may include performing research, collecting documents, preparing documents, and communicating with clients.

9. Payroll specialist

Top skills: mathematics, time management, organization, problem-solving

Another job title on the list is payroll specialist. In this gig, you manage company payroll matters to ensure employees get paid correctly and on time. Responsibilities may include preparing and submitting payroll, collecting information from new employees, and documenting and maintaining payroll records.

8. Project manager

Top skills: communication, leadership, critical thinking, organization, time management

A project manager helps organize, plan, and execute projects. To excel in this role, you should be a leader and feel comfortable communicating with different people. You'll manage projects from start to finish, delegate tasks, monitor progress, and solve problems as they arise.

7. Social media manager

Top skills: creativity, community management, project management, writing

Do you have a knack for social media management? Many companies hire social media managers in a freelance capacity. That means you can get paid to use your creativity to manage social media accounts for brands without being tied down to a nine-to-five schedule and a boring cubicle. In this role, you'll strategize campaigns from start to finish, manage social media accounts, and stay current on social media marketing trends.

6. Copywriter

Top skills: creativity, writing, research, deadline-oriented, ability to take criticism

Freelance copywriter opportunities were plentiful last year. Many companies hire freelance copywriters to create quality content to help sell their products and services. In this role, you might generate copy for ads, draft email marketing campaigns, or create website copy. If you love the idea of writing, editing, and researching for a living, this may be the gig for you.

5. Graphics designer

Top skills: creativity, communication, typography, ability to use design software

Workers with graphic design skills will find there are many freelance opportunities out there. In this gig, you'll create stunning visuals for people and companies. Tasks may include mocking up design ideas, retouching photos, communicating with clients, and ensuring each project is completed on time and within budget.

4. Bookkeeper

Top skills: critical thinking, mathematical, organization, time management, attention to detail

Freelancing bookkeeping positions were also popular in 2022. In fact, according to FlexJobs, freelance bookkeeping opportunities increased by 66% in the last year. You'll help organizations keep their financial affairs in order in this line of work. Tasks may include updating financial records, paying bills, sending invoices, and creating financial reports.

3. Customer service representative

Top skills: problem-solving, communication, patience, empathy, adaptability

Freelance customer service representative positions are in high demand. You may want to consider this role if you like dealing with people; are good at problem-solving; and can speak calmly, kindly, and positively. You should expect to listen to customer concerns, resolve issues, and collect and analyze customer feedback.

2. Recruiter

Top skills: communication, marketing, attention to detail, relationship building

Another freelance role that you may want to explore is recruiting. In this kind of gig, you'll help match job seekers with opportunities that fit their skills and experience. Many organizations hire freelance recruiters to help with their hiring needs. You can expect to develop job descriptions, communicate with hiring managers and applicants, coordinate interviews, and screen resumes in your day-to-day work.

1. Executive assistant

Top skills: organization, communication, ability to multitask, technology, critical thinking

The most popular freelance job role in 2022 was an executive assistant. If you are interested in helping organizations run more effectively, this may be a good freelance gig for you. Daily tasks can include managing schedules, communicating on behalf of company executives, answering phone calls and emails, and making travel arrangements.

Freelance life comes with benefits

By becoming a freelance worker, you can enjoy many benefits. Here are a few perks you can look forward to.

Flexibility: Many freelancers choose this work arrangement for greater flexibility. If you want more control over your hours and schedule, you may like being a freelancer.

Many freelancers choose this work arrangement for greater flexibility. If you want more control over your hours and schedule, you may like being a freelancer. Income potential: Many regular employment opportunities have a set salary, and it can be challenging to earn more. As a freelancer, you have more control over how much money you earn. You can choose higher-paying projects and set big income goals.

Many regular employment opportunities have a set salary, and it can be challenging to earn more. As a freelancer, you have more control over how much money you earn. You can choose higher-paying projects and set big income goals. Choosing your projects and workload: When you work a regular job, you're expected to perform a set amount of hours each week and typically don't get to choose the projects you handle. But many freelance roles allow you to work on projects you care about and reduce or increase your workload when necessary.

Financial changes to expect when becoming a freelancer

While freelance life offers many benefits, you should expect some financial changes when taking on this role. You want to ensure you're prepared for such changes so you can continue to stay on top of your personal finance goals. Here are some changes to anticipate.

Tax responsibilities: Unlike traditional employees, freelancers are considered independent contractors and must pay their taxes themselves. Your best bet is to make estimated tax payments each quarter to avoid falling behind on your tax obligations. If you're new to freelancing, using self-employment tax software can make it easier to file your tax return.

Unlike traditional employees, freelancers are considered independent contractors and must pay their taxes themselves. Your best bet is to make estimated tax payments each quarter to avoid falling behind on your tax obligations. If you're new to freelancing, using self-employment tax software can make it easier to file your tax return. Income fluctuations: Many freelancers find their income fluctuates as their workload changes. If you're used to receiving a set paycheck every two weeks, it can be an adjustment learning to budget when you have an inconsistent income. When work is plentiful, you can prepare for leaner times by stashing extra cash in a high-yield savings account. If you need help keeping your spending in check, you may want to use budgeting apps.

Many freelancers find their income fluctuates as their workload changes. If you're used to receiving a set paycheck every two weeks, it can be an adjustment learning to budget when you have an inconsistent income. When work is plentiful, you can prepare for leaner times by stashing extra cash in a high-yield savings account. If you need help keeping your spending in check, you may want to use budgeting apps. Lack of benefits: Many traditional employee jobs include benefits like health insurance coverage and paid time off. When you work as a freelancer, you don't get employee benefits. You'll need to plan for additional costs like healthcare and set aside extra money for sick and personal days; otherwise, you won't get paid when you take days off.

Freelancing may be the answer

If you're not feeling fulfilled in your current job, you may want to apply for freelance gigs. While this type of work isn't for everyone, it can be an excellent fit for self-motivated workers. Plus, this work situation offers greater flexibility and could allow you to earn more money to save for the future or pay off debt faster.