Are you a remote worker who is looking for a change of scenery? A move to West Virginia could offer many rewards.

If you're a remote worker who has been exploring the idea of moving to a new place, you may want to consider moving to the Mountain State. That's because West Virginia is offering a big incentive to remote workers through their new program Ascend WV. You can get paid $12,000 to live and work remotely in West Virginia.

Ascend WV is a new program that hopes to welcome more people to the state. West Virginia has incredible views, varied landscapes, and plenty of outdoor adventures. And since remote workers don't have a cubicle or office, many workers are making the move to new locations. If you're a remote worker, Ascend WV may be the program for you.

Earn $12,000 and get additional incentives

If you're approved for this program, you'll enjoy many benefits. For starters, you'll get paid $12,000 to move to West Virginia. During your first year in the state, you'll receive the first $10,000 spread out in equal monthly payments. You'll get your final $2,000 at the end of your second consecutive year. But the perks don't stop there.

You'll also get access to a year of free outdoor recreation in the form of an activities package worth over $2,500. Activities include whitewater rafting, mountain climbing, ziplining, snowmobile riding, and much more. Program participants will also get access to two years of free outdoor gear rentals, which can also be used for friends and family. With 1.5 million acres of parks and public land, West Virginia is full of opportunities to explore.

Ascend WV provides access to a coworking space. This environment can make for an easier way to collaborate with other remote workers. Participants will also have access to social events, plus professional and entrepreneurial programming. These special programs can help remote workers adapt to the local community and learn new things during their time in West Virginia.

All of the incentives offered are valued at over $20,000.

Remote workers will be based in three areas

The Ascend WV program features three locations. You'll need to think about where you want to live, and then you can fill out an application.

Here's the list of places:

Morgantown is a lively college city. Foodies, sports fans, and adventurers will thrive there.

Lewisburg has a small-town, community feel. If you like the idea of living in a walkable town with plenty of shops and restaurants, this is it.

Shepherdstown is a charming, historic town and one of the oldest places in West Virginia. You'll enjoy live music and performances and will find plenty of creativity and history.

The Morgantown application is open until May 31, 2021. Ascend Lewisburg applications will begin in January 2022, and Shepherdstown applications will open in April 2022.

How to take part in this program

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, here's what you'll need to do.

First, you'll need to meet eligibility requirements:

Not yet live in the state

Be at least 18

Have a full-time job with verifiable income

Be able to live and work remotely through a company outside of West Virginia

Next, you'll need to submit an online application. Choose the town in which you want to be based (Morgantown, Lewisburg, or Shepherdstown) and then fill out the application.

After submitting your application, you may be asked to take part in a virtual interview, which will help narrow down applicants.

Ascend WV is an excellent opportunity for remote workers to move to a new place, experience adventure, and make some extra money. It can also offer an opportunity to live somewhere affordable. And that affordability could translate to more money in your savings account. While no West Virginia cities are on our list of most affordable cities, the state is a relatively inexpensive place to live.

If you're a remote worker, don't forget that you have flexibility in where you live. It may make sense to move to a more affordable town and enjoy the added benefit of exploring a place that's new to you. If you want to maximize your remote worker salary, check out our personal finance resources to learn helpful money tips.