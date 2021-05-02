by Natasha Gabrielle | May 2, 2021
The Ascent is reader-supported: we may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Are you a remote worker who is looking for a change of scenery? A move to West Virginia could offer many rewards.
If you're a remote worker who has been exploring the idea of moving to a new place, you may want to consider moving to the Mountain State. That's because West Virginia is offering a big incentive to remote workers through their new program Ascend WV. You can get paid $12,000 to live and work remotely in West Virginia.
Ascend WV is a new program that hopes to welcome more people to the state. West Virginia has incredible views, varied landscapes, and plenty of outdoor adventures. And since remote workers don't have a cubicle or office, many workers are making the move to new locations. If you're a remote worker, Ascend WV may be the program for you.
If you're approved for this program, you'll enjoy many benefits. For starters, you'll get paid $12,000 to move to West Virginia. During your first year in the state, you'll receive the first $10,000 spread out in equal monthly payments. You'll get your final $2,000 at the end of your second consecutive year. But the perks don't stop there.
You'll also get access to a year of free outdoor recreation in the form of an activities package worth over $2,500. Activities include whitewater rafting, mountain climbing, ziplining, snowmobile riding, and much more. Program participants will also get access to two years of free outdoor gear rentals, which can also be used for friends and family. With 1.5 million acres of parks and public land, West Virginia is full of opportunities to explore.
Ascend WV provides access to a coworking space. This environment can make for an easier way to collaborate with other remote workers. Participants will also have access to social events, plus professional and entrepreneurial programming. These special programs can help remote workers adapt to the local community and learn new things during their time in West Virginia.
All of the incentives offered are valued at over $20,000.
The Ascend WV program features three locations. You'll need to think about where you want to live, and then you can fill out an application.
Here's the list of places:
The Morgantown application is open until May 31, 2021. Ascend Lewisburg applications will begin in January 2022, and Shepherdstown applications will open in April 2022.
If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, here's what you'll need to do.
First, you'll need to meet eligibility requirements:
Next, you'll need to submit an online application. Choose the town in which you want to be based (Morgantown, Lewisburg, or Shepherdstown) and then fill out the application.
After submitting your application, you may be asked to take part in a virtual interview, which will help narrow down applicants.
Ascend WV is an excellent opportunity for remote workers to move to a new place, experience adventure, and make some extra money. It can also offer an opportunity to live somewhere affordable. And that affordability could translate to more money in your savings account. While no West Virginia cities are on our list of most affordable cities, the state is a relatively inexpensive place to live.
If you're a remote worker, don't forget that you have flexibility in where you live. It may make sense to move to a more affordable town and enjoy the added benefit of exploring a place that's new to you. If you want to maximize your remote worker salary, check out our personal finance resources to learn helpful money tips.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That’s one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It’ll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases until late 2022, and you’ll pay no annual fee. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.