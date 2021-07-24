Hawaii may be overcrowded right now, but that doesn't mean a tropical vacation is out of the question. Check out these five alternative locations.

After spending much of 2020 at home, more people are traveling in 2021, and there are now a record number of travelers heading to airports to take much-needed vacations.

One destination flooded with tourists is Hawaii. Local businesses throughout the state are struggling to meet the needs of tourists and locals alike. That's why, if you've been thinking of visiting Hawaii, you may want to save that trip for the future. In the meantime, there are many other beautiful, less-crowded tropical destinations to visit. Keep reading for some exciting trip ideas.

1. Aruba

Aruba is an island located in the Southern Caribbean Sea. Not only does this tropical destination have incredible, picturesque views, but it also has excellent food, lots of beaches, and offers tourists many scuba diving opportunities. If you're looking for a gorgeous place to visit, this is a good option. Aruba is welcoming American tourists at this time.

Entry rules: Beginning July 14, 2021, Americans who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival in Aruba can skip the COVID-19 testing requirements. To do this, they must have a SMART® Health Card vaccine record and use the CommonPass digital health app. Unvaccinated Americans age 15 or older must take a molecular COVID-19 test before arrival. All travelers must complete an Embarkation/Disembarkation card prior to arrival in Aruba. They also must pay for and carry visitors insurance and must consent to Aruba government mandates.

2. Bermuda

Bermuda is a British island territory, and it's an incredible vacation destination. The island is well known for its pink-sand beaches and deep blue-green waters. At this time, Americans craving a tropical paradise can enter the islands during the pandemic.

Entry rules: All visitors ages 2 and up must apply for a Bermuda COVID-19 Travel Authorization one to three days prior to arriving in Bermuda. All visitors ages 2 and up must have a negative pre-arrival test taken within four days of arrival. Vaccinated travelers ages 2 and up who don't have a pre-arrival test will need to quarantine for the first four days in Bermuda. Unvaccinated travelers will need to quarantine for 14 days in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

3. Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a tropical destination full of fun. This Central American country is known for its many national parks; adventure activities like zip-lining, surfing, and scuba diving; amazing wildlife; and beautiful beaches. Americans can visit Costa Rica amid the pandemic, and no testing or quarantine rules are in place at this time.

Entry rules: All visitors must submit a completed digital Health Pass form within 72 hours of arrival. Visitors must also have a valid international travel insurance policy for their travel dates. This coverage must cover potential quarantine accommodation up to $2,000 and medical expenses of at least $50,000 related to COVID-19. As of August 1, 2021, travelers under the age of 18 and vaccinated travelers over the age of 18 will not need travel insurance.

4. Guam

Guam is a U.S. island territory located in the western Pacific Ocean. The island itself is small but full of beauty and plenty of things to do. Many travelers like to paddle board, skydive, and kayak. There are lots of historical sites to explore, but if lounging on the beach is more your speed, you can do plenty of that, too. Guam is currently open for travel.

Entry rules: If unvaccinated, travelers are subject to a 10-day quarantine. If vaccinated, travelers must show proof of vaccination and must be visiting at least two weeks after their final vaccine dose to skip the quarantine process. Travelers who can show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival can skip quarantine, but those who show a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours of arrival will need to quarantine and be monitored. Travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 within three months before their arrival and who show no symptoms may be able to skip quarantine if they show valid documentation of recovery and show a negative test within 10 days priority to arrival.

5. Maldives

The Maldives are a group of islands located in the Indian Ocean. This tropical destination is known for its gorgeous turquoise waters, overwater bungalows, and white-sand beaches. With an abundance of scuba dive sites here, diving is clearly a popular activity. Whether you want to relax or be active while visiting, this will make an incredible vacation destination. If you're thinking of taking a tropical trip soon, the islands are currently open to American travelers.

Entry rules: Vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are welcome. Travelers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of departure. Children under the age of one are exempt from testing. All travelers must also complete a Traveler Health Declaration and must submit it 24 hours before arrival.

Since Hawaii is so full of tourists right now, you may want to save it for a future travel adventure. Instead, consider one of the above destinations for your next tropical vacation.

