Many Americans have been hoping for a fourth stimulus check, with close to 3 million people signing a petition requesting ongoing payments.

This doesn't seem likely to happen, though, unless there's a major change in economic conditions resulting from the spread of the Delta variant or unless more dangerous variants develop that necessitate further lockdowns.

For some people, though, there's no need to wait for Washington D.C. in order to receive a fourth payment in their bank accounts. A small number of states are providing more stimulus money -- either to most of their residents or to select groups.

Here are the states that are providing additional stimulus funds.

California

California has authorized payments of $600 to qualifying taxpayers in the state who make under $75,000. An additional $500 is also available for dependents.

Florida

In Florida, only first responders and educators are eligible for a fourth stimulus check. This stimulus check will come in the form of a $1,000 payment.

New Mexico

Residents of New Mexico who were not eligible for the federal stimulus checks can receive a payment from their local government. A total of $5 million was set aside to make payments (up to $750 per household), with the money going to the lowest income state residents first. Residents must apply through the YesNM Portal and have a driver's license number, Social Security number, or Taxpayer Identification number.

New York

The state of New York created a $2.1 billion fund to provide payments of up to $15,600 for workers who are undocumented and who were thus excluded from receiving federal stimulus relief. Recipients must be New York residents, have lost earnings due to the pandemic, and have made less than $26,208 in 2020.

Texas

The state of Texas isn't providing stimulus checks, but some local school districts are. Specifically, school employees in Denton will receive a $500 retention bonus along with a pay increase of 2% if they return for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. And those who work in Irving will get a $2,000 retention bonus. Several other districts have voted to approve pay raises but not direct stimulus payments.

How to find out if your state is offering a fourth stimulus payment

While only a few states have currently offered stimulus money to residents, it is possible a growing number will take similar action. That's because the federal government provided states with substantial funding for coronavirus relief, and many locations may decide to give some of that money back to their citizens.

Your local news is a good resource to find out if any legislation is pending that could provide stimulus checks where you live. It may also be a good idea to check with your local Department of Health and Human Services, which should have information on any benefits that are made available.

If your state isn't offering relief and you believe that more help is needed, you can also contact your local representative to voice your opinion on the issue.