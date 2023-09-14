Here's How to Score an iPhone 15 for Free
Apple recently unveiled its latest tech wizardry in the form of the iPhone 15, and many consumers are interested in getting their hands on one. Demand for Apple's iPhones has surged over the past few years, pushing up the company's U.S. smartphone market share from 40% in mid-2018 to 55% currently, according to Counterpoint Research.
The base model iPhone 15 sports 128GB of storage, an A16 Apple Bionic processor, an all-new 48-megapixel camera, Apple's Dynamic Island feature, and -- for the first time on an iPhone -- a universal USB-C charging port.
All of this doesn't come cheap, though. The starting price for the base iPhone 15 is $799. The good news is that there are a few ways you can snag the latest iPhone without derailing your personal finances. Here's how.
1. Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile is offering a free iPhone 15 Pro for people who sign up for the carrier's smartphone membership plan. The Pro model is an even higher-end version of the iPhone 15, with an A17 processor, a new titanium casing, and a more advanced camera. It also starts at a pricey $999.
Boost Mobile is giving the iPhone 15 Pro away for free -- no iPhone trade-in required -- if you sign up for the company's Boost Infinite Access plan.
Boost Infinite Access is a membership plan that costs $60 monthly and gives you unlimited talk, text, and data. And after 12 months on the plan, you get to upgrade to the latest iPhone model for free.
Boost's deal may be a good option if you upgrade iPhones frequently, want minimal out-of-pocket costs for a new phone, and like the convenience of having a straightforward payment per month.
2. AT&T
If you're an existing AT&T customer or are looking to switch to the carrier, you can get a free iPhone 15 by trading in an eligible phone and signing up for an unlimited plan. The fine print shows that the lowest-priced unlimited plan starts at $75 per month before discounts.
AT&T says you'll get up to $830 in bill credits if your smartphone trade-in is valued at $130 or higher. The company didn't list all the devices and their values, but you can enter your current device in a drop-down menu to see how much you're eligible for.
For example, my wife's iPhone X only qualified for $350 in bill credits, while my iPhone 11 qualified for the full $830 in bill credits.
3. Verizon
Verizon offers a few iPhone 15 deals, including one for existing customers who trade in an eligible iPhone. The carrier says that eligible iPhone trade-ins can be worth up to $830 if you're on an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
The company also offers a free iPhone 15 Pro to new and existing customers who add a new line on its Unlimited Ultimate plan. You also have to trade in an old iPhone, which Verizon says can be any iPhone in any condition.
Verizon also says on its website that customers can choose an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan, which may qualify you for either $830 or $415 off the new iPhone 15, with an eligible smartphone trade-in.
4. T-Mobile
T-Mobile says on its website that new and existing customers can get a free iPhone 15 Pro if they have an eligible trade-in and are on the company's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plans.
Separately, the company is also offering a discount of up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model for customers who sign up for its Magenta MAX plan, $350 off the device for customers who opt for the Go5G or Magenta plan, and $200 off on nearly all other T-Mobile plans, when trading in an eligible device.
The carrier also noted that when customers buy any iPhone 15 model through T-Mobile, they can get $700 off the second iPhone 15 when adding a new line on "almost all" T-Mobile plans.
Keep this in mind before signing up for an iPhone 15 deal
Some of these offers may be exactly what you're looking for and give you a good deal on a new iPhone 15. But before you whip out your credit card and sign up, be sure you look at all of the fine print.
For example, you'll likely have to pay taxes and other fees, like an activation fee, when signing up for these deals.
Additionally, many of these offers require a specific phone plan, some of which are pricey. According to tech website Tom's Guide, unlimited data plans from major carriers range in price between $60 to $90. If that's outside of your budget, getting a free or discounted iPhone 15 may not be worth the price of the monthly plan.
