Here's How We Planned a Wedding for Under $10,000

Renting a non-traditional venue, choosing to host your wedding on a less popular date, and making creative food and drink decisions can allow you to stay on budget.

When my husband and I started planning our wedding day, we wanted a memorable celebration but didn't want to go into debt. As we organized our special day, we made some creative choices that allowed us to keep our total spending below $10,000. Our wedding day was almost 10 years ago now, but some of our planning choices may inspire you as you plan your wedding.

Choosing a non-traditional venue may offer savings

There are some incredible wedding venues all over the United States. But many wedding venues charge thousands of dollars in rental fees. According to a study by The Knot, the average wedding venue cost was $11,200 in 2022. Wow!

As we looked at venue options, we were shocked at the prices. We were uncomfortable paying thousands of dollars to rent a space for a few hours. Luckily, we planned to make some non-traditional choices, so hosting our wedding at a local park made sense. We paid less than $500 for a cabin rental with a liquor license included.

As you explore venues, don't be afraid to think outside the box. Many county and state parks rent cabins and other covered structures for affordable fees. Another idea is to host a backyard wedding if you have a big yard or have a family member with a lot of property. Going with one of these options could free up more room in your budget for other wedding day expenses.

Another way we saved money was by choosing a less popular day and time for our celebration. Saturday evenings are one of the most popular times to get married, and because of this, many venues charge higher fees for couples who go this route.

We knew we wanted to get married on a weekend, as we had some guests traveling a few hours by car, but we didn't feel the need to go with a traditional Saturday evening event. Instead, we hosted a Sunday brunch reception. We said our vows at noon and enjoyed a brunch spread shortly after with our guests. We wrapped up the event about three hours later.

This choice didn't save us money on venue costs, but it saved us money in other ways, which I will highlight below. Some couples could save money on venue expenses with a non-traditional approach. Consider being flexible with your event time and date to save cash.

Food and drink choices can help you trim your spending

Our decision to host a brunch celebration helped with food and drink costs. We had our brunch reception catered. We had a variety of breakfast and brunch-themed food options, as well as non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages and a free-flowing bar.

We also saved money by narrowing down the available alcohol choices. We chose one type of beer, served red and white wine, and had mimosas. I don't remember the total spend, but it was affordable, especially compared to what we would have spent to serve booze at a traditional venue. Since we had a liquor license for the day, we hired a bartender friend to pour drinks.

Cheaper photography and music options may exist

We also saved money thanks to our photography and music choices. We didn't feel the need for video footage. Instead, we hired a professional photographer to snap photos. We chose a photographer who was still growing her business and was offering an affordable package. After looking at her portfolio, we hired her. We spent under $1,000 for professional photos.

We also went with a non-traditional music choice. Instead of hiring a pricey DJ, which didn't fit our Sunday afternoon brunch vibes, we hired a local musician to play acoustic guitar. It was perfect for the occasion and the price didn't drain our checking account.

Find ways to save money on wedding costs

Making creative choices can help you save money as you plan your special day. There is no one way to host a wedding and or set rules you must follow. If you want to celebrate your commitment to each other while working on crucial personal finance goals, don't be afraid to think outside the box when making planning decisions.