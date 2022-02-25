If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Maurie Backman | Published on Feb. 25, 2022
How does your refund compare?
Many people dread the process of filing taxes, but the reality is that doing so can lead to a tax refund -- potentially a big one. At this point, we're still pretty early on in the 2022 tax season (during which 2021 returns are being filed), but so far, the IRS has processed about 13 million tax returns. Of those, 4.46 million were due a refund. The average refund so far has been substantial, coming in at $2,306.
Granted, that's less than the average refund last year, which came to $2,800. But let's not forget we still have many weeks left to go in the 2022 tax season, so that number could tick upward as more returns are processed.
This year's average tax refund may also end up being lower than last year's because many families with kids already received half of the Child Tax Credit in 2021. Last year, the value of the Child Tax Credit was boosted and half of it was paid in the form of monthly installments that hit recipients' bank accounts from July through December.
It may be that you're getting a tax refund in line with the average so far. Or maybe you're owed more or less money depending on your personal circumstances. Either way, it's important to put that money to good use. Here are some ways to do that.
These are just some ideas. You may have another specific goal you're trying to meet, but the key is to spend that refund in a meaningful way rather than blow it.
The more money you get back from the IRS in refund form, the more you overpaid your taxes in 2021. Now, estimating your precise tax bill can be difficult, so don't beat yourself up if you're getting a large refund this year. At the same time, though, you may want to consider having less tax withheld from your paychecks this year if your refund is truly substantial. This especially holds true if you're having any trouble keeping up with your bills.
Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see what the average tax refund amounts to once the 2022 filing season is wrapped up. But so far, it seems like the average refund recipient is in for a decent pile of cash.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2022 The Ascent. All rights reserved.