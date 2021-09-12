If you need dental work, an international dental tourism trip might help you save a lot of money.

With the high cost of medical and dental care in the United States, even with insurance, many people travel abroad to get the care they need. Some countries are top spots for dental procedures like root canals due to their lower costs. If you plan well, you may be able to get the dental procedure you need, plus take a vacation, for less than the cost of getting the work done stateside. Find out how much it costs to get a root canal in other countries.

According to data from Medical Departures analyzed by Healthcare Insider, an estimated 390,000 Americans will travel abroad for dental care in 2021. For those who need costly procedures or more extensive work, going abroad could offer substantial savings.

One dental procedure that costs big money in the United States is a root canal. The cost varies and depends on the type of tooth and each patient's situation. According to Dental Departures, the average price for a root canal, build-up, and crown is $2,094 in the United States.

For Americans looking to trim the total cost of dental work, traveling abroad may be the best option. Many international destinations offer quality dental work, and some dentists even receive their training in the United States.

One email a day could help you save thousands Tips and tricks from the experts delivered straight to your inbox that could help you save thousands of dollars. Sign up now for free access to our Personal Finance Boot Camp. By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.

What does a root canal cost in other countries?

If you've been considering getting dental work done abroad, you may be wondering what you'd pay. Here's a look at the cost of a root canal, build-up, and crown in five countries according to Dental Departures.