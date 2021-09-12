by Natasha Gabrielle | Sept. 12, 2021
If you need dental work, an international dental tourism trip might help you save a lot of money.
With the high cost of medical and dental care in the United States, even with insurance, many people travel abroad to get the care they need. Some countries are top spots for dental procedures like root canals due to their lower costs. If you plan well, you may be able to get the dental procedure you need, plus take a vacation, for less than the cost of getting the work done stateside. Find out how much it costs to get a root canal in other countries.
According to data from Medical Departures analyzed by Healthcare Insider, an estimated 390,000 Americans will travel abroad for dental care in 2021. For those who need costly procedures or more extensive work, going abroad could offer substantial savings.
One dental procedure that costs big money in the United States is a root canal. The cost varies and depends on the type of tooth and each patient's situation. According to Dental Departures, the average price for a root canal, build-up, and crown is $2,094 in the United States.
For Americans looking to trim the total cost of dental work, traveling abroad may be the best option. Many international destinations offer quality dental work, and some dentists even receive their training in the United States.
If you've been considering getting dental work done abroad, you may be wondering what you'd pay. Here's a look at the cost of a root canal, build-up, and crown in five countries according to Dental Departures.
|Country
|Average Price
|Colombia
|$550
|Costa Rica
|$750
|Hungary
|$459
|Mexico
|$500
|Vietnam
|$530
Before booking an international trip for dental or medical care, make sure you're going to a reputable provider. They should have experience and great reviews to back up their work. Not doing thorough research could result in poor results -- and additional dental issues or other health problems.
And be sure to consider all of the expenses of a medical tourism trip, including the full procedure cost. When setting your travel budget, don't forget to factor in costs such as:
Any trip, whether for dental tourism or just for fun, will impact your personal finances. Budget and plan accordingly so you're not dealing with unexpected costs once you arrive. When planning out your travel dates, allow plenty of time at your destination before and after your procedure in case you need rest or follow-up care. And consider paying for your trip with a travel rewards credit card. You can earn valuable rewards on your spending and redeem them for free or low-cost travel in the future.
It's no secret that health and dental care in the United States can be costly. For some Americans, it may make sense to get dental procedures done while traveling internationally. Research carefully and plan for your costs before booking your trip so you can rest assured that you're getting the best savings -- and the right care.
