Here's What Happens When You Fly Business Class for the First Time
Once you've tasted the perks of business class, you'll never want to go back to economy. That's because airlines cater to their business and first-class passengers. Sure, they deliver the rest of us safely to our destinations, but not in the comfort found toward the front of the plane.
If you've never flown international business class before, here's what you can expect to find on your first upgraded flight.
You'll be a VIP before boarding
Business class is only offered on international flights, and if you've flown internationally, you know how long the lines can be. Fortunately, business-class travelers can skip the long lines and check in at a dedicated counter.
The bonus? Agents at dedicated counters tend to be better informed about business-class perks, like any lounges you have access to.
Speaking of airport lounges...
You may never hear about the business-class lounge. You probably won't have a note attached to your emailed confirmation, and it's doubtful the counter agent will mention a lounge unless you ask about it. Go ahead and ask, and while you're at it, ask for directions that allow you to skip long lines.
Once in the lounge, you can expect a full complimentary bar and plenty of food. There should also be work stations scattered around, just in case you want to get some work done before boarding your flight. While the amenities are complimentary, the airline staff working in U.S. lounges appreciate tips.
If you're the kind of person who prefers to know what you're walking into, you'll want to read up on the airline lounges you'll be visiting.
The seats may surprise you
You've probably seen business-class seats on previous flights or in a travel magazine. However, your assigned seat may look quite different. That's because business-class seats vary. They can be different from airline to airline, and even from flight to flight on the same carrier.
Some business-class seats feel private, isolated from the rest of the cabin. Some face other business-class seats. Most recline the entire way back, while some don't go quite that far. If the type of seat you land in business class is important to you, read up on the seats on your specific flight soon after booking. That way, you have time to request another seat if the first one is not to your liking.
You may want to ask for help
It won't take long to realize the feat of engineering that goes into designing a business-class seat. Storage nooks, USB outlets, reading lights, and trays are all tucked away and not always easy to find. It may even be difficult to figure out how to get your seat to recline into a bed.
Once you settle into your seat, don't be shy about asking a flight attendant to give you a quick run-through of where everything is. Whether you paid cash for the seat or used airline miles from your travel credit card, you deserve to take full advantage of all that business class has to offer.
The food in business class is nothing like economy
If you're accustomed to eating cold sandwiches on flights, you may be a little taken aback by the restaurant-style meals served in business class. Cloth napkins, metal silverware, and a dedicated flight attendant who does their best to cater to your tastes may be one of the sweetest things about flying business class.
While we're discussing food, there's no reason to pack your own snacks. You'll be offered tasty snacks throughout the flight, something from the bar, and other assorted foods if you're feeling peckish.
The spoiling continues
Business-class amenities vary by airline, but here's a little more of what you may be offered:
- An amenity kit. Think of a zippered cosmetic bag full of lotion, socks, an eye mask, toothbrush and toothpaste, and earplugs.
- Turn-down service, including a mattress topper, pillow, and blanket.
- Warm towels for refreshing.
- Pajamas.
None of these perks come cheap. A business-class ticket typically costs three to four times as much as economy. However, frequent flyers have a few simple business-class hacks that can bring the price down.
If you find yourself fortunate enough to be seated in business class, stretch your legs, ask for anything you need to be more comfortable, and enjoy the trip.
