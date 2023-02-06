Here's Why COVID Testing and Treatment Might Start Costing You Money This Spring

It's a change Americans should prepare for.

Key points President Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national and public health emergency put in place earlier in the pandemic on May 11.

That declaration allowed for Americans to receive no-cost COVID tests, treatments, and vaccines.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, a number of provisions were put into place in an effort to protect the public. One was the declaration of a national and public health emergency, which, over the past few years, has made it possible for Americans to receive COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccines at no out-of-pocket cost.

But President Biden plans to let that public health emergency expire on May 11, reports CNN. And once that happens, consumers could see their COVID-related costs increase.

Consumers should prepare to pay

At a time when inflation is wreaking havoc on consumers and forcing them to resort to drastic measures like racking up credit card debt to cover bills, the last thing anyone needs is to see their healthcare costs rise. But once the aforementioned public health emergency comes to an end, some people could end up on the hook for out-of-pocket costs related to COVID-19.

Specifically, Medicare beneficiaries could face out-of-pocket costs for at-home COVID testing once the public health emergency expires. However, those on Medicare will still be eligible for no-cost vaccines and free testing that's ordered by a healthcare provider.

Still, this change is far from ideal. Medicare enrollees, by nature, are largely 65 and older (it's possible to qualify at a younger age due to certain medical conditions). Many are retirees on a fixed income that consists of modest Social Security benefits and IRA withdrawals. To incur added costs related to COVID might really prove to be a burden.

Plus, state Medicaid programs will continue paying for COVID tests ordered by providers and vaccines, leaving patients with no out-of-pocket costs for those items. But those on Medicaid could soon have to pay for COVID treatment.

Consumers with private insurance aren't getting off easy, either. Those in that boat could soon face charges for lab tests even when ordered by a healthcare provider. Thankfully, vaccines are expected to remain free for those with private health insurance. But plans might require enrollees to stick to in-network providers for those vaccines or otherwise face out-of-pocket costs.

A big change to gear up for

Since the start of the pandemic, Americans have been able to access free COVID-19 vaccines, treatment, and lab testing. And while rapid tests taken at home initially weren't covered, private insurers have been paying for them since early 2022.

Come spring, Americans could face a host of out-of-pocket costs in an effort to screen appropriately for COVID and get treated as necessary. And at a time when living costs are so extraordinarily high, that could put a lot of people in a pretty dire financial situation.

Now, the good news is that anyone with funds socked away in a health savings account or flexible spending account should be able to use that money to cover the cost of COVID testing or treatment that isn't covered 100% by an insurance plan. But not everyone has money specifically allocated to healthcare expenses, and consumers who don't could be in for a world of pain come May. Worse yet, some might even opt out of treatment due to the cost involved, and that could end up being dangerous for their health.