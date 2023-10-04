How Much Should You Tip? Here's the National Average
KEY POINTS
- The average tip amount at restaurants is 18.9%; diners tip more at full-service restaurants (19.4% on average) than at quick service restaurants (16.1%) with minimal or no table service.
- Those numbers are in line with the standard recommendation of 15% to 20% for sit-down dining.
- Give what you're comfortable with as a tip, and look up a recommendation online if you're unsure what to do.
Tipping can be stressful. It shouldn't be, since the whole idea is that you're giving something extra in appreciation of good service. But servers in the United States usually live off tips. Tips aren't just a token of people's appreciation; they're often the bulk of those workers' salaries.
It makes paying the check a lot more complicated, especially if you're not sure of proper tipping etiquette. What's a reasonable amount? Should you tip when you're getting takeout? Fortunately, we have recent data on how much Americans tip and some helpful tipping rules you can follow.
The average tip amounts in the United States
Toast, a company that provides point-of-sale platforms and other products for restaurants, has been keeping track of tip amounts on its platform since 2018. Here's the latest data taken from its Q2 2023 Restaurant Trends Report:
- The average tip is 18.9% of the total check amount. That's a slight decrease from the start of the year.
- The average tip at full-service restaurants is 19.4%. A full-service restaurant is one that provides table service and where tipped employees may make less than the minimum wage.
- The average tip at quick-service restaurants is 16.1%. A quick-service restaurant is a restaurant with minimal or no table service.
When should you tip -- and how much?
One of the causes of "tipping fatigue" is that more and more businesses are asking for tips, to the point where it has a serious impact on people's personal finances. Transactions that never used to involve a tip now do, often with oh-so-helpful suggestions of 20% to 30% as you go through the payment process with your credit card.
While a tip is never required, there are many situations where it's expected and the right thing to do. Here are some of the most common situations where you should tip and the amounts recommended by the Emily Post Institute:
- Sit-down dining: 15% to 20%
- Food delivery: 10% to 15% (this is also a good guideline for other types of delivery orders, such as Postmates and Instacart)
- Bartender: 15% to 20% or $1 to $2 per drink
- Salon/spa services (hair cuts, massages, manicures, etc.): 15% to 20%
- Hotel housekeeping: $2 to $5 per day
Before you tip, make sure there's not a gratuity already included. Some restaurants and bars automatically charge a gratuity, but also leave a tip field (pretty shady, in my opinion). You already paid a tip in this case, so there's no need to pay another.
Keep in mind that when tipping based on the bill amount, you don't need to include the tax. For example, if dinner at a restaurant costs $100 and the tax is $9, base your tip on the $100 meal and not the $109 total with tax.
There are also situations where you may have the option to tip, but it's not a big deal if you don't. Takeout orders and cafes are two of the most common examples.
Do what feels right, and don't let tipping stress you out
There are general guidelines for tipping, but ultimately, it's up to you. Tip what you feel comfortable giving and what works for your savings, and don't feel pressured to tip if you don't think it's warranted. If the service is horrible, you aren't obligated to tip.
Also, while certain tipping guidelines are widely accepted, others are debatable. For example, the Emily Post Institute suggests tipping $0.50 to $3 for restroom attendants. To be honest, the last thing I want in a bar bathroom is some stranger handing me a paper towel, and I'm not digging out my cash for that. I'm usually a generous tipper, but I have my limits.
When you go out for food or drinks, 15% to 20% is an easy rule of thumb. If you're ever unsure of how much to tip and want to get it right, you can always look it up online for a quick answer.
