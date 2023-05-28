How to Keep Your Kids Occupied All Summer Without Spending a Fortune

School is out for summer, which means it's time for parents everywhere to find solutions for keeping their kids entertained. For parents who aren't fans of screen time, this can sometimes mean spending a lot of money for camps or paid attractions like zoos and theme parks.

The good news is, you don't have to do a number on your checking account to keep your kids occupied. Here are four ideas to help you keep your children busy and off their iPads without running up a huge credit card bill.

1. Check out free local events

Summer is prime time for free outdoor events, and many of these are geared toward children and families.

Your local library is a great place to start looking for no-cost activities, as many libraries offer story hours, craft events, visits from firefighters with fire trucks, and a host of other fun activities at no cost to parents. Check the event calendar at the library to find a complete list of weekly and special events in your area.

If you have a state park or nature center in your area, many of these places also offer free programs for kids as well, such as guided hikes or other events where your children can learn about nature. These activities can be an especially great way to get outside and learn something new.

2. Do a tour of local playgrounds

If you have kids who are playground age, doing a tour of all of the local playgrounds can be a great way to spend some time. There are often more playgrounds in an area than you know about and you can make a complete list of them and aim to make a visit to each over the course of summer. To make it more fun, rate each playground as you visit to find your favorites or invite a friend to meet you there for a picnic lunch.

3. Get fun summer gear at the Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has a seemingly endless supply of summer toys you can pick up for your kids for only $1.25 each. You can buy squirt guns for water fights, tons of sand toys, beach balls, bug-catching kits, easy-fill water balloons, and a ton more. Pick up a big basket of these items you can pull out as needed for days when kids say "I'm bored!"

4. Create some summer craft projects

Finally, if you want to keep your kids occupied and entertained, devise some fun summer craft projects.

Squirt gun painting (with diluted paint in a squirt gun) is one of many options perfect for outdoor weather. You just need some squirt guns and a canvas and your kids can go to town. You can also make popsicle stick bird feeders, do chalk art, or make a homemade marshmallow catapult with popsicle sticks. Pinterest is a great resource to find outdoor craft ideas and you can get most supplies at Dollar Tree.

Give these activities a try to help you fill the long summer days and you will both keep your spending in check and create happy childhood memories your kids will look back on fondly.