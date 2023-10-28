How to Make the Most of Your Costco Membership
- Costco members can save significantly on tires, batteries, car insurance, and even a car purchase.
- Buying gift cards from Costco means you'll get about 10% to 30% of value for free.
- Costco home services will connect you with professionals and reward you with a Shop Card.
You don't have to work hard to get something out of your Costco membership. Even the bare minimum can translate into more cash left over for your savings account. But Costco's perks don't stop at just the membership card that gets you through the door. From getting cheap car insurance to replacing your gutters or HVAC, your Costco membership could benefit your finances in ways you might not be using. So, if you've only been using Costco to stock up on toilet paper and frozen pizzas, here are three other ways to get more value from your membership.
1. Buy Costco tires
Costco Tire Center has always had great prices on new tires. But recently it jumped ahead of tire shops by eliminating its $80 installation fee when you buy a set of four. Combine this with a tire promotion (like $50 to $100 off) and you could be looking at the cheapest price for your car's tires.
Not only are the prices low, but you'll also get a five-year roadside hazard warranty for most tires (some truck tires don't qualify) and lifetime maintenance. The roadside hazard warranty will replace your tires if they're punctured or damaged beyond repair. Lifetime maintenance will cover tire rotations, balancing, air pressure checks, and valve stem replacements.
On the topic of cars, Costco will also give you a fat discount on car insurance through its provider CONNECT -- a company that's backed by American Family Insurance. You can also rent cars through Costco, buy cars, and get your car battery replaced.
2. Don't skip the gift cards
Costco gift cards are one of the warehouse's best deals. In fact, Costco regularly adds about 10% to 30% of value into its gift card packages. That means, if you're buying $100 of gift cards, the sticker price could be as low as $70 -- a savings of $30.
To be fair, you won't always find gift cards you like (most noticeably missing are Amazon and Apple). And you're also exchanging dollars, which can be used everywhere, for gift cards that can be used at one or a handful of stores. But if you're already shopping at the stores whose gift cards Costco sells, you could save significantly by buying them in advance before you shop there.
3. Check out Costco's home services
Finally, your Costco membership grants you access to a slew of home services, like bathroom remodeling and solar panel installation. Through Costco, you'll connect with home professionals who will give you a free consultation. Plus, Costco will throw in a Shop Card if you go through with the purchase. Here's how much you could earn based on some popular services:
- Bath remodeling: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Cabinet refacing: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Carpet & flooring: 15% Costco Shop Card
- Countertop installation: 15% Costco Shop Card
- Gutter installation: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Home organization services: 10% Costco Shop Card
- HVAC installation: 15% Costco Shop Card
- Solar panel installation: 10% Costco Shop Card
- Water treatment: 10% Costco Shop Card
Ultimately, your Costco membership does more than just let you enter an airplane hangar of deals. In fact, these three perks only scratch the surface of what your membership can do. My tip: If you're in the market for something, like a new HVAC system, always check Costco first. You might be surprised at what you find -- and how much your membership can save you.
