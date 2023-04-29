Key points Make any restaurant reservations well in advance.

Communicate with Mom, guests, and the restaurant if applicable.

Host the brunch or picnic at the beach or park to keep costs low.

Brunch is a fun way to spend Mother's Day, but anyone who's grabbed morning mimosas with Mom knows that costs can bubble over faster than a fizzy cup of cola. According to NRF data, the average person spent $245.76 celebrating their mom last year. Not cheap.

I've been brunching with my mom for years. It's kind of our thing. Once we figured out the Mother's Day formula, planning and paying for it became easy. It just works. Now, whipping together a fun three- or four-hour excursion on a $100 budget is simple.

Looking for a quick and easy guide to celebrating mom? Here's how to plan the perfect Mother's Day brunch without overspending, broken down into four simple steps:

Start early Pick an affordable spot Check-in with Mom, guests, and the restaurant Relax and set a mood

Whether planning for two people or 10, the deviled egg is in the details. The more people at the brunch, the more time you'll want to spend communicating with Mom and guests.

Let's dive in.

Start early, like right now

Start planning one, two, four weeks in advance. Your reservation will flop, the weather will turn, or a guest will claim spontaneous gluten allergies. Things happen. Give yourself the time to check with the restaurant, Mom, Yelp, and any guests.

Mother's Day is one of the busiest holidays of the year. More than half of celebrants plan on celebrating with a special outing. Restaurants will be booked. Don't put it off until the last minute. The bigger your group, the sooner you want to book reservations.

Pick an affordable spot

When picking the perfect Mother's Day spot, consider great views. My mom likes a beach view, so we typically reserve a place near the sand. Alternatives include parks, mountains, or sunrises (some Moms will happily get up bright and early to view the breaking dawn).

Consider throwing a picnic or hosting brunch at home to keep costs low. Do grocery shopping with a sound grocery credit card the day before. Or have everyone bring their favorite dish to the brunch, potluck-style. Keep the party small, so there's less pressure to spend big.

Easy tip: Want help figuring out where to book? Consider texting/calling Mom's partner. They probably know where Mom would love to spend her morning with you.

Communicate with attendees

Now that you've got a spot in mind, double-check the time and location with Mom. Seriously. She's your road map, guide, and No. 1 resource on what she likes to eat. You don't need to please all the guests, but ideally, Mom will be on board.

Communicate with any guests. Ask for allergies and dates. Text them a week in advance as a reminder. Let guests know whether you're footing the bill. My housemate turned a $200 bill into $2,000 because she forgot to let guests know they were paying for their meals!

Communicate with the restaurant, if applicable. Make a reservation. Pull up the menu on Yelp or Google. How much do things cost? Alcohol makes everything more expensive. Are there gluten-free options? Even if it's just you and Mom, it's worth skimming dietary choices.

Are you renting a bike, a scooter, or some form of transportation? Consider calling ahead to reserve those, too. Borrow bikes from a friend to keep things budget-friendly.

Relax and set the mood

Make Mother's Day memorable by setting a vibe. Ask Mom for her Spotify playlist, and play it while driving/biking/walking to brunch. Take your time. Because you've planned ahead, you're in no rush. You know precisely when and where you're going to be.

Relax, and Mom will relax, too. It's her day, an island of calm in a busy work week, and she probably wants to chill out. Take a scenic route, chat about whatever, and dress comfortably. Pick up ice cream, spend a minute people-watching, and scare the birds.

The perfect Mother's Day brunch is one you share. Start early, communicate, reserve what you can, and set the mood to turn what could be a stressful day into a lighthearted outing for you and Mom.