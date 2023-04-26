I Can't Wait Until Summer to Buy These Dollar Tree Items

Key points The Dollar Tree is a fun, affordable place to shop.

It can be especially enjoyable to make purchases at the Dollar Tree in the summer.

It can be especially enjoyable to make purchases at the Dollar Tree in the summer.

Shopping at the Dollar Tree is something I enjoy doing year-round. I feel like I get a great bang for my buck there, as I can buy a ton of different kinds of stuff without doing too much damage to my bank account.

The summer, however, is an especially fun time to visit my favorite dollar store and give my credit cards a workout buying some favorite items. In fact, here are some things I can't wait until the summer season to buy.

1. Pool toys

The Dollar Tree has a great selection of fun pool toys for my kids. There are the classic pool noodles, of course, but there are also plenty of other great items to play with, including wind-up toys that float in the water, boats, diving toys, and inner tubes. These toys make it really fun to swim with my kids and help my son practice his diving so he can develop his skills.

2. Seasonal dishes

Spending money on dinnerware is one of my weaknesses, and I have tons of different table-settings for different occasions. Fortunately, I don't have to spend a fortune to buy them because the Dollar Tree has beautiful seasonal dishes.

Last year, I bought some lovely china with bright-colored lemons on it for summer, and this year I'm excited to see what new tableware comes in. There's usually both china as well as melamine products. So depending on what is available, I may get melamine for outdoor use or china for indoor entertaining.

One thing I know is that there will almost assuredly be some cute plates, glasses, or both that I feel I need to buy.

3. Gardening supplies

I love to garden and I can indulge my habit with Dollar Tree items. The Dollar Tree has cute little planters in multiple colors so I can get colorful flowers to fill them and set them around my deck. I especially like the stylish plastic planters because then I don't need to worry about the kids tipping them over.

The Dollar Tree has plenty of other gardening supplies as well, including watering cans, metal plant hangers, garden stakes, and even kneeling pads to make gardening more comfortable. I always end up filling a cart every summer with this gear to make my yard more beautiful.

4. Flip-flops

I prefer to be barefoot as much as possible in the summer but since that's not always possible, flip-flops are the next best thing. I wear them everywhere, and I like to keep some at home as well as on my camper so I don't have to pack them.

Fortunately, the Dollar Tree lets me buy multiple pairs of cute flip-flops so I can match them to my outfits. I don't have to worry if they get sandy at the beach or wet at the pool because I can always carry a spare pair or two.

As summer arrives, I'll be buying all of these items for sure -- and I can't wait until the day comes when they arrive in my local store and I can add them to my cart.