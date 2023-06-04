I Upgraded My Travel Experience With These 5 Amazon Buys -- and You Should, Too

Travel is wonderful if you can swing both the cost and the time away from work. Thanks to quitting my last job to become a full-time freelancer, I've gained a lot more flexibility in my working life, and I decided that this year, I wanted to take a few long trips. To that end, I took to Amazon to find some travel gear to make my life on the road easier, more comfortable, and more productive. Here's what I bought.

1. A padded laptop sleeve

Airlines only permit a limited number of carry-on items when you fly, so it may not make sense to bring a regular laptop bag as one of them, depending on your trip. In this situation, may I recommend a laptop sleeve? This way, you can be assured that your costly piece of technology is protected when you stuff it into a carry-on bag alongside other travel gear.

I bought an Amazon Basics laptop sleeve to keep mine safe. The sleeve is made of a nice neoprene material (like a wetsuit), and the zipper is sturdy and very well made. And as a bonus, I didn't have to take my laptop out of the sleeve to go through airport security!

When it comes to air travel, having your name and contact information on your bags is a good idea, especially if you're intending to check luggage. If a bag goes missing and is later found, your airline will easily be able to contact you. And luggage tags can also serve as a way to identify your bag easily when it finally comes out on the conveyor belt at baggage claim.

I opted for a two-piece set of Fintie luggage tags from Amazon. There are two dozen colors/patterns to choose from, so you can differentiate your suitcase from others. Plus, the tags have sturdy metal rings that attach securely to your bag's handles, and there's a tiny magnet in the privacy cover, so your name and address isn't just hanging out for the whole airport to see.

3. A beefy portable battery

While you may be able to find a place to charge your electronic devices while hanging out at the airport, this isn't a guarantee. Plus, according to the FBI's Denver office on Twitter, hackers may use public charging stations at airports as a way to install malware on people's devices. Yikes!

So what's a freelancing jetsetter to do? Well, I ordered a Baseus 20000mAh power bank. This is not the tiny portable phone battery you may be thinking of; it weighs a little over a pound. And not only will it charge your phone, but it'll even charge a laptop! I was very grateful for this device when I was sitting around in airports during layovers, working and running out of juice.

4. A lightweight robe

I don't know about you, but I am a fan of bathrobes. They're perfect for lounging around during breakfast and popping on after you get out of the shower. I actually already owned an embarrassing number of robes (four) when I decided I needed yet another to travel with. Why not pack one of the four I already had? All of them are on the bulky side, and I didn't want to use up my precious suitcase room for a big plush robe.

So instead I opted for a lightweight waffle-knit robe from Amazon Essentials. There is a generous selection of colors and sizes to choose from. I have now taken this robe on multiple trips and I love it so much. It's also held up very well through multiple washings.

5. A big bright suitcase

I have never been a light packer. Thankfully, I got a free checked bag when I flew internationally earlier this year, giving me a bit more room to bring along everything but the kitchen sink. I knew I needed a new suitcase, but I wanted something easy to find among the sea of suitcases in baggage claim.

Enter the SwissGear Sion Softside luggage. I opted for the 29" model in teal, because it's my favorite color and I knew it would stand out. It proved distinctive at baggage claim among a multitude of boring black suitcases. It also offered plenty of space for a week's worth of clothing and toiletries (and souvenirs on the trip back). The wheels roll in any direction, so it's easy to move. The 29" size is the largest allowable for checked luggage; just be sure not to overstuff it so you don't go over the weight limit!

One way to optimize your online shopping

These days, I do a lot of my shopping online, both at Amazon and other retailers. A good way to save money when you do is to use one of the best credit cards for online shopping. As a bonus, a few of the cards on our list can even be used to book your trip, as they offer robust travel protections. Happy trails!