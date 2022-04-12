If You Have $1,000 in the Bank, Here are 5 Smart Money Moves
by Charlie Pastor, CFP® | Published on April 12, 2022
From giving yourself a safety net to saving cash for upcoming expenses, your future self will thank you for making these moves today.
Key points
- Give every dollar a job, whether that means building an emergency fund, saving for retirement, or paying down debt.
- Having an adequate emergency fund is a great place to start with your extra cash.
- Consider the taxability of a retirement plan when deciding which account to fill first.
1. Build an emergency fund
By having an emergency fund, you can save yourself the headache of liquidating other savings should the worst come to pass. An emergency fund should be used for unexpected emergencies like the loss of a job, a car or appliance repair, or medical bills.
Experts recommend having an emergency fund equal to between three and six months of non-discretionary expenses, which can amount to thousands of dollars. Use your bonus grand to start, build, or refill your emergency fund.
2. Contribute to an HSA
As they are one of the few triple tax-advantaged savings accounts available, contributing to a Health Savings Account is a smart way to stash for future expenses in a tax-efficient way. The first tax advantage of an HSA is that contributions are tax deductible, no matter your income. Additionally, investment earnings in an HSA grow tax-deferred. Finally, if used for a qualifying medical expense, withdrawals are not taxable income.
It almost always makes sense to contribute to an HSA, but first you need to be eligible. Only those covered by a high deductible health plan can open an HSA. Not sure if that applies to you? Ask your provider.
3. Supplement a 401(k) contribution
No, you can’t directly deposit that extra grand into your 401(k). 401(k) contributions are deferred from your income, and are thereby tax-advantaged. However, you can still use your windfall to up your contribution.
You could increase your 401(k) contribution by $1,000, and replace that lost income with the $1,000 in your pocket. This strategy works even better if you haven’t maxed out your employer match, which could double your savings!
4. Boost your IRA
An extra $1,000 can get you one step closer to maxing out your Roth or traditional IRA for the year. Because of the tax-advantaged nature of IRA accounts, saving for retirement by using one is a good option. The contribution limit for a Roth or traditional IRA in 2022 is $6,000, or $7,000 if you’re over 50.
5. Pay down consumer debt
Whether you have credit card debt, furniture loans, auto loans, or more, nobody likes consumer debt. In addition to the feeling it gives you in the pit of your stomach, consumer debt typically carries a high rate of interest. Why not use your bonus cash to pay off high cost debt ahead of time, and potentially save on future interest payments?
Read More: Our best debt payoff apps for 2022
Top credit card wipes out interest into late 2023
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into late 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
About the Author
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.