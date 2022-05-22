If You Live in This State, There May Be a $300 Check Coming Your Way

Are you in line for a big payday?

Key points

Some states with excess money in their budgets are sharing the wealth with residents.

One state is offering up $300 payments at a time when living costs are soaring.

These days, many consumers are struggling to make ends meet. That's because living costs are soaring, and everything from gas to groceries cost way more than it did a year ago.

Making matters worse, many people depleted their savings earlier on in the pandemic, when job loss was rampant. If you're in that boat, you may be struggling to put food on the table or cover other basic costs, like utility bills.

The bad news is that there are no plans for the federal government to issue a fourth stimulus check. The last round of payments to hit Americans' bank accounts was approved in March 2021, but there's been no comparable relief since then.

The good news, however, is that some states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands. In fact, a number of states have a surplus in their budgets, and rather than keep that money, they're instead opting to share it with individual residents.

Delaware is one of them. And if you're a resident of Delaware, there may be a $300 rebate check already on its way to you in the mail.

A much-needed lifeline

Delaware is sitting on a surplus of funds -- $1 billion worth, to be precise. And so state lawmakers have decided to distribute that money to residents individually to help them cover the rising cost of living.

The state is in the process of sending out $300 payments to residents. And to be clear, that's $300 per person, so married couples will receive $600.

Those who filed a 2020 tax return are expected to receive a rebate check in the mail by May 31. Meanwhile, those who didn't file a 2020 tax return still qualify for a $300 payday, but it may take longer to get those people their money (the same way it took longer to issue federal stimulus checks to those without a recent income tax return on record).

There are an estimated 150,000 residents of the state who weren't required to pay taxes in 2020 (and therefore didn't file a return) but are eligible for a $300 payday nonetheless. The state's Department of Finance intends to identify those recipients through state databases, including the Division of Motor Vehicles. A website will also be created so eligible recipients can apply for a rebate check (the same way it was possible to register as a non-tax-filer for a federal stimulus check).

How to check the status of your rebate

Residents of Delaware will also be able to visit de.gov/rebate to check on the status of their money. But waiting until June 1 to do so makes the most sense, since the state is still in the process of sending those checks out.

It's also worth noting that the rebate is only available to living residents of Delaware. Someone who filed a 2020 tax return but has since passed away won't have a check issued, and if one goes out by accident, family members will be expected to return it.

Given the way living costs are up right now, Delaware's rebate checks could not be coming at a better time. In fact, gas prices tend to rise even more during the summer months, so residents who receive a $300 payday in advance might have an easier time covering at least one essential expense.