If You Never Take Time Off Work, It'll Cost You. Here's Why

Collaborate with colleagues to cover your work on days off, and if you don't get paid time off, make a plan to cope with lost income.

Depending on your industry and the type of job you have, you might get paid time off work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found in March 2021, workers in private industry got an average of 11 paid vacation days per year after a year of service (the figure was 13 days for government employees). After always having vacation days in my previous jobs, I became a full-time freelancer at the beginning of this year, and as a result, I no longer get paid time off.

Despite the fact that any time off I take will be unpaid, I recognize that it's a good idea to do it anyway. I've booked a few trips for this year, so I can get a change of scenery and a little break from work. Here's why you should prioritize time away from your job -- especially since failure to do so could end up costing you more in the end.

Your work could suffer

When life piles on and you feel overwhelmed by how busy you are, you're at risk of burnout. WebMD defines burnout as exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. There are many aspects of life that can stress us out, but work is a notorious culprit. If you're under constant stress at work, you may find yourself less and less able to complete your tasks in a timely manner. You might have a shorter temper, and you may have sleep troubles (either sleeping excessively or not enough).

All of these symptoms could leave you less productive at work, and given enough time, you could even lose your job if you're no longer performing it at your usual capacity (or are taking out your stress on colleagues/clients). Ironically, if you avoid taking vacation time because you fear the impact on your job, it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy in a way you didn't anticipate.

Your health could be at risk

If you don't take steps to mitigate burnout (such as taking time off), you may notice larger impacts on your mental and physical health. As the American Psychological Association notes, chronic stress can result in depression, headaches, heart disease, stroke, and more. It will definitely impact your checking account if you are forced to take a significant amount of time off and pay medical bills to deal with a stress-related medical problem.

In short, letting your work stress build to this point is a terrible idea. For the sake of your health, use your vacation time. Remember, if you don't choose the time to take off, your body may just choose it for you -- and its timing will probably be a lot less convenient.

A few tips for taking time off

If you struggle with unplugging from work, I sympathize. Here are some ways to set yourself up for time away from your desk.

Get coverage for your work: Get organized and find colleagues to take over your ongoing projects in your absence. Make sure that your team knows you'll be away so they can plan around it, too.

Get organized and find colleagues to take over your ongoing projects in your absence. Make sure that your team knows you'll be away so they can plan around it, too. Prioritize certain tasks: You'll likely never be able to leave with a completely empty inbox, but it's a good idea to focus most of your energy on tasks and projects that are due sooner. This way, you won't be immediately flattened by upcoming deadlines when you come back from vacation.

You'll likely never be able to leave with a completely empty inbox, but it's a good idea to focus most of your energy on tasks and projects that are due sooner. This way, you won't be immediately flattened by upcoming deadlines when you come back from vacation. Make a plan for lost income: If you're in the freelance boat and will be taking time off unpaid, calculate how much money you'll be losing and decide how to make at least some of it up. This could mean working more and stashing extra money in your savings account ahead of time, or working more hours when you return. If you have a plan, you'll feel better about taking a break.

You work hard, and you deserve to rest. It might be difficult to unplug, but it'll be worth it when you come back to work feeling relaxed and refreshed.