Is a Costco Executive Membership Ever Worth It if You're Single?
KEY POINTS
- A Costco Executive membership costs twice as much as a basic one but gives you cash back on your purchases.
- You might spend less on groceries and household essentials than someone who's married, but an upgraded membership could still make sense even if it's just you.
Being single might lead you to make certain financial choices. If you're renting a home, for example, you may decide to stick to a one-bedroom apartment rather than pay up for a two-bedroom if you're the only resident.
Similarly, it stands to reason that if you're single, you might shop less at a retailer like Costco than someone who's married and/or has children. A family of five, for instance, might go through three gallons of milk per week, while you might barely finish one.
Now, when it comes to your Costco membership, you have choices. You could pay $60 a year for a basic membership, or you could upgrade to an Executive membership for $120. The latter will give you the benefit of snagging 2% cash back on your Costco purchases -- even those made online.
You might assume that an Executive membership won't make sense if you're single. After all, how much grocery shopping can one person do? But if you crunch the numbers, you may conclude that an Executive membership actually makes a lot of sense, even if it's just you who's using it.
When your upgraded membership pays off
The difference in cost between a basic membership at Costco and an Executive membership is $60. So if you spend $3,000 a year at Costco, you'll break even on that $60 upgrade. And if you spend more than that, you'll come out ahead financially.
If you're single, you may not end up spending $3,000 a year at Costco on purchases like food and toilet paper. But that doesn't mean you won't meet that threshold by making other purchases.
Costco sells everything from apparel to furniture to electronics. Most purchases are eligible for 2% cash back under an Executive membership. You can even score cash back if you use Costco's travel services to book a trip.
So, let's say you normally spend $100 a month at Costco on snacks, cleaning supplies, and paper towels. That's only $1,200 a year.
But let's say you're also planning to upgrade your laptop this year and buy a new TV for your living room. You might easily spend $1,000 on each. So all told, you're at $3,200 of spending, which is beyond what you need for an Executive membership to make financial sense.
Similarly, you might only spend $50 a month at Costco on household items because you don't have a lot of storage space at home. But if you book a $2,500 vacation, that alone could be enough to justify an Executive membership.
Don't write off an Executive membership just because you're single
Your anticipated Costco spending should help you decide if an Executive membership is right for you more so than your relationship status. It's that simple. So if you're not sure whether to upgrade, keep that $3,000 figure in mind and do your best to estimate your annual Costco spending.
And remember, too, that if you don't make back your upgrade fee for an Executive membership with your cash back, Costco will let you downgrade to a basic membership and refund you the difference. So the only risk you're really taking is shelling out the extra money upfront. If you can afford to part with $120 on the spot for a Costco membership versus $60, then you've got a really easy decision on your hands.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.