Is MasterClass Worth It?

Published on Sept. 30, 2023

Emma Newbery

By: Emma Newbery

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.

The big draw of MasterClass is that it offers high-quality online courses from celebrity instructors. You can learn about leadership from Bill Clinton himself, prepare your mind for victory with Lewis Hamilton, or uncover Neil Gaiman's storytelling secrets. With high-quality production values, the courses are broken down into bite-sized learning opportunities, meaning you don't have to commit an hour to each study session.

That said, MasterClass' content won't be for everybody. A lot of the courses teach broad brush principles, rather than getting bogged down in the nitty gritty. I loved Yotam Ottolenghi's course on Middle Eastern cookery. But I learned a lot more about the nuts and bolts from his books and if I were training to be a professional chef, it wouldn't be my first port of call.

Is MasterClass right for you?

When it comes to online learning, everybody is different. A lot depends on your learning style, what you want to learn, and why you're learning. For example, I wouldn't look to MasterClass if I wanted to learn to build a website or improve my technical writing skills. I'd use Udemy for that. And if I wanted to pursue a career in data analysis and needed certifications to show what I'd learned, I'd probably use Coursera.

Here's how much MasterClass subscription costs:

  • $120 a year: One account, one device ($10 a month)
  • $180 a year: One account, two devices ($15 a month)
  • $240 a year: One account, six devices ($20 a month)

You have to subscribe for a year; the monthly fee is just for guidance. MasterClass does offer promotional pricing for holidays like Mother's Day and Father's Day. Just make sure you and the recipient fully understand the terms and conditions.

The way I view MasterClass is that it gives you content that will broaden your mind in an entertaining way. I completed fascinating courses on topics I might never otherwise have engaged with. For example, former FBI lead hostage negotiator Chris Voss both explains and demonstrates how you can come out on top in your negotiations. I learned about the science of sleep from neuroscience professor Matthew Walker. A few years on, and I still tell people about the nuggets I picked up in those courses.

You won't get a certificate at the end of the course, and you're unlikely to put any MasterClass learnings directly onto your CV. Moreover, MasterClass is fascinating and fun, but it isn't essential. If you feel like you never have enough cash in your bank account and are struggling to save for the future, it probably isn't the right time for you to subscribe.

Why I canceled my MasterClass subscription

My biggest objection to MasterClass is that it sells a high-quality product, but then nickel and dimes you more than a budget airline. Firstly, you can't buy individual courses. So if you only want to watch Dr. Jane Goodall's incredible course on conservation, you still have to pay for a whole year's subscription. And once your subscription is finished, you can't watch it again. In contrast, the Udemy courses I bought in 2018 are still available.

Which brings me to my second irritation. MasterClass gives you a monthly price on its website, but you can't pay by month. You have to sign up for a full year. In fairness, it does have a 30-day cancellation policy. But if you want to end your subscription after, say, three months, you won't get a refund for your unused time.

Those things are annoying, but they are not super uncommon in the world of subscriptions. Where I drew the line and canceled my MasterClass subscription is the way its gift passes work. These two experiences left a very bad taste in my mouth:

  1. A Christmas gift that actually cost my Mum money: A few years ago, I gave my Mum a year's subscription to MasterClass. Unbeknownst to me, to receive the gift, she had to enter her credit card details. A year later, the auto-renewal kicked in and she wound up paying for another year's membership. Now, in fairness to MasterClass, it is now possible to redeem the gift without entering your card details. And you can switch off the auto-renewal option. But neither I, nor my Mum, knew either of these things.
  2. MasterClass' so-called "free" trials: As a member of MasterClass, you get a couple of two-week guest passes that you can share with friends or family. It sounds great. But again, my loved ones had to enter their credit card details to redeem the gift. In theory, if you cancel the subscription before the two weeks are up, you won't get charged. However, the charge for a full year's membership -- over $100 -- appeared on my friend's credit card immediately. He did get the money back. But he'd just come out of hospital and did not need that stress. I was mortified.

Frankly, I'd have forgiven both incidents if the customer service team had given me some reassurance. I gave them several opportunities to acknowledge the issue and help my friend. The boiler-plate emails I received did neither.

Bottom line

When it comes to online learning, my aspirations are often bigger than my ability to study. I am very good at signing up for courses, but not always so good at actually doing them. I found MasterClass helped me overcome this -- I used to do one or two lessons at lunchtime each day. The celebrity instructors are inspirational and the courses are super engaging.

But there is a disconnect between its courses and its customer service. One offers high-quality content at relatively high prices. The other is a money-grabbing system that seeks to exploit its customer loyalty. I'd highly recommend MasterClass' content. Just don't try to share it with your loved ones.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee. 

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes. 

Read our free review

Our Research Expert

Emma Newbery
Emma Newberyicon-button-linkedin-2x

Emma owns the English-language newspaper The Bogota Post. She began her editorial career at a financial website in the U.K. over 20 years ago and has been contributing to The Ascent since 2019.

Related Articles

View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow
4 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Membership
Dana George

By: Dana George | Updated - First published on July 25, 2023

Costco has a faithful legion of fans -- otherwise known as members. There are 123 million of them, to be precise. Throughout the years, Costco has added new membership benefits, some less well-known than others. Here are four that members may not realize exist.1. RV parkingWhether you spend part of each year visiting the highways and byways of North America or you're hoping to rent an RV for your next vacation, it's good to know that some Costco locations allow RVs to park overnight in their lots. Free overnight parking can certainly cut down the cost of travel.Consider the convenience. You arrive near closing time, pick up all the items you've already burned through or forgotten to bring, and spend the night in a well-lit lot. Granted, pulling an RV into a (typically) packed Costco lot may not be the easiest thing you've ever done, but once the lot clears out, you may even hear the sound of crickets.Notice we said that some Costcos permit overnight parking for RVs. When a store does not, it's often because local ordinances don't allow it. However, with so many Costcos scattered across the country, you should have options.The easiest way to determine which Costcos allow overnight RV parking is to check this Costco locations finder. Once you see one near where you plan to stay, call that store and ask to speak with the manager. Once you have them on the line, ask about their overnight policy. If the store does permit overnight parking, ask for permission to stay. According to the Camper Report, Costco has rules for campers, so you may want to ask where you can get a copy of those.2. Home, auto, renters, and specialty insuranceIn the back of our minds, most of us realize that Costco offers insurance, but we're not sure of the details. Partnering with CONNECT, powered by American Family, Costco members receive discounted rates on many of their insurance needs. Beyond the initial discount, CONNECT allows you to add more. For example, you may qualify for a safe driving, multi-policy, or student discount.And if you're an Executive member, CONNECT sweetens the pot even more by providing you with benefits like roadside and lockout assistance.At a time when many people are unhappy with the insurance industry, 9 out of 10 members who sign up for CONNECT coverage go on to renew their policy with the insurer.3. Home and business suppliesWhile it may occur to you to pick up envelopes and printer paper at Costco, have you ever taken advantage of the low prices on items like checks, ink stamps, and address labels? Many of the supplies you need to take care of business -- at home or in the office -- are available for up to 50% off.Executive members enjoy an even deeper discount.4. Floral deliveryOnce you factor in delivery costs, sending a lovely bouquet of flowers to someone can cost a small fortune. That's not the case at Costco. Costco's online floral department offers everything from anniversary and graduation bouquets to bulk flowers. And here's where the real savings come in: Delivery is free. The price you see listed on the site, plus tax, is the price you pay.Few things are more frustrating than typing your credit card number into a florist's site, only to learn that delivery costs nearly doubled your purchase price.As Costco layers on new perks, keeping track of them may become even more difficult. It's a good idea to check periodically to see if there are any you're not taking full advantage of.
SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024. Here's How Much a Family of 4 Will Receive
Emma Newbery

By: Emma Newbery | Updated - First published on Aug. 7, 2023

Are SNAP benefits enough?A monthly payment of $973 for a household of four equates to around $8 per person per day. While SNAP benefits aren't designed to cover everything, it isn't easy to feed a family on around $2.66 per person per meal. Indeed, research from the Urban Institute showed that the maximum benefits often don't cover a family's food costs. "Amid inflation, SNAP benefits did not cover the cost of a meal in 99 percent of counties in 2022," said the report.The new benefit amount -- a monthly increase of $34 for a household of four -- is roughly in line with cost-of-living increases measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Its latest Consumer Price Index figures show that the cost of all items in June, 2023 was up 3% over the year before. However, inflation does not impact all aspects of life equally.The BLS data also shows that food at home increased by 5.7% year over year. The new SNAP benefits do not match this. Hypothetically, a 5.7% increase in benefits for a family of four would mean a new monthly payment of $992, rather than the planned $973.In addition, this year brought the end of the pandemic-era emergency food benefits throughout the country. According to CBPP calculations, this meant the average person received about $90 a month less in SNAP benefits. Even factoring in the increased SNAP benefit amount, many households have seen a significant drop in their food benefit amount, and the revised 2024 payments will do little to close this gap.How to make your SNAP benefits go furtherIt can take time and energy to provide healthy food for your family on a strict budget. The challenge is that in a busy household, time and energy are also limited resources. Even so, if you can carve out some time to plan your grocery-shopping trip, it can make a big difference.Here are some ways you might stretch your SNAP benefits a little:Use cash back apps and coupons: Look for cash back apps that work in stores that take your EBT card. You'll usually need to download an app and then scan your receipt after you've been to the store. Pay attention to coupons, whether in store or online as these can often carry hefty discounts.Always shop with a list: Planning your food shopping is one of the best ways to reduce costs. Even more so if you use a cash back app or coupons. Check what offers are available on items you normally buy before you go shopping. Mark the items that qualify for rewards or discounts on your list, so you don't miss them when you're shopping.Look for double up programs: There are Double Up Food Bucks or other programs in various states that essentially give you two for one on all produce at participating farmers markets and stores. It's a great way to get more fruit and vegetables for your SNAP dollars.Buy in bulk and batch cook: It isn't always easy to find the extra cash for bulk buying when you're eking out every cent. However, if you can manage it, you may be able to save both money and time. You might, for example, batch cook a stew and freeze portions for future meals.Unfortunately, food insecurity still impacts many American households. If you don't have enough money to feed your family this month, look for additional help. Find out what food pantries and soup kitchens are operating in your area on which days, and whether you'll need to present any documents. Call United Way at 211 for information about assistance programs in your area.
Does Your Income Make You Upper Class, Middle Class, or Lower Class?
Christy Bieber

By: Christy Bieber | Updated - First published on Sept. 5, 2023

Incomes vary widely across the United States, with some people making many times the amount that others earn. If you've ever wondered how your personal finances stack up, and what "class" your income officially puts you in, here's what you need to know.What income do you need to be upper, middle, or lower class?Based on 2021 data, here's what you would need to earn in order to be in each class:Lower class: This is defined as the bottom 20% of earners. Those in the lower class have an income at or below $28,007.Lower middle class: This is defined as individuals in the 20th to 40th percentile of household income. Earnings among this group are between $28,008 and $55,000Middle class: The middle class is officially those whose earnings put them in the 40th to 60th percentile of household income. The income range is $55,001 to $89,744.Upper middle class: Anyone with earnings in the 60th to 80th percentile would be considered upper middle class. Those in the upper middle class have incomes between $89,745 and $149,131.Upper class: Finally, the upper class is the top 20% of earners and they have incomes of $149,132 or higher.Take a look at these numbers and see where you fall based on your own earnings. And remember, this is a snapshot in time -- your earnings can change throughout your life, and so can your class designation.Will your success be determined by your income and class?It's probably not a surprise that those in the upper classes or in the upper middle class do have a higher net worth than those in the lower class or the lower middle class. But the disparity is greater than you might think. While the median net worth of those with incomes of $149,132 or higher is $805,400, the median net worth of those in the lower class is just $12,000.Your income impacts how easy it is for you to build wealth. If you make more money, it is easier to save it and invest it in a brokerage account where it can work for you. If you make less money, then you may struggle even to cover the necessities out of your checking account, much less to buy valuable assets that help you grow richer over time.But that doesn't mean people who don't make a lot of money can't be a financial success. A lot depends on what you do with the money you actually have, including how much you spend and how much you save.There are plenty of people who make over $100,000 a year who live paycheck to paycheck, and plenty of people with incomes that put them squarely in the lower or lower middle class who have diligently saved and grown quite wealthy over many years.Here's how you can improve your standingDon't be discouraged if you aren't in the class you hope to be. For one thing, you have opportunities to increase your income by taking the following steps:Learning new job skills: You could obtain a certification, take part in a management training program at work, or take some classes to develop skills that may help you get promoted (such as computer training courses or public speaking classes), depending on your industry.Take on a side hustle: The average side hustle brings in $483 per month, which is a good amount of extra money that could make a meaningful difference in your income.Work some extra hours: If your company allows you to work overtime, take advantage of it, as many people are paid time and a half for overtime hours.Negotiate your salary: According to Pew Research, when workers negotiated for higher pay, 28% said they received the extra money they asked for and 38% indicated they were given more than originally offered but less than their ask. Whether you are getting a new job or staying at your current job but feel you're underpaid, it doesn't hurt to make a request for more money -- especially if you can find salary data to back up the fact that others in your industry are paid more.And even if your earnings never put you in the top 20% of earners, you can still have a rich life and end up with the financial security you deserve -- especially if you prioritize saving as much as you can for as long as you can.
3 Reasons I Don't Like Aldi as Much as I Used To
Maurie Backman

By: Maurie Backman | Updated - First published on Sept. 13, 2023

At some point in 2022, I discovered Aldi and began shopping there weekly. I found that I was able to save money on my grocery bill by purchasing certain produce items there. And since I happen to have an Aldi adjacent to my local Costco, it wasn't particularly out of my way.But over the past few months, I've become less enamored with Aldi. Here's why.1. The selection is just too limitedAldi -- at least near me -- is a minimally stocked grocery store. The shelves aren't loaded the way they are at my nearby ShopRite and Stop & Shop.To be fair, this was the case when I first started shopping there. But because there's just not a lot of selection, I'm generally limited to only buying a few items when I pop into Aldi.Not so long ago, I was running into Aldi for some fruit, which I usually buy there, and I needed to grab shredded cheddar cheese. Normally, I get that at Costco, but I didn't want to run next door to Costco and wait in a line for cheese alone. Unfortunately, though, Aldi didn't have the cheese I needed, so I had to make an extra stop anyway.2. The inventory is too inconsistentNot only is there a limited selection of food items I can buy at Aldi, but sometimes, I can't even find the five or six things I'm looking for. Aldi was once my go-to source for avocados, since it's an expensive purchase and Aldi tends to sell them for less than Costco (at least in my area). But the last few times I stopped at Aldi, avocados weren't in stock.And that's happened to me with other things, too. Over the past several months, I've struggled to find everything from cucumbers to strawberries at Aldi as well.3. What the store saves me on groceries, I lose via lost working hoursShopping at Aldi still has the potential to save me a little money on groceries. At a time when supermarket prices are up 3.6% on an annual basis, that helps.The problem, however, is that even though Aldi is right near Costco in my neighborhood, thereby allowing me to combine those trips, it still takes time to visit an extra supermarket. I have to find parking, wait in a checkout line, and spend time searching the shelves.While it's nice to save $2 here and $3 there, the reality is that a stop at Aldi might cost me 20 or more minutes of work -- especially when I don't manage to find the things I need. And losing out on that work time often means forgoing more than $2 or $3 of income. So from a time perspective, it's just not worth it.Shopping at Aldi could make sense for a lot of people. If you're someone with flexibility in your schedule and grocery list, and you're not so picky about the brands you bring home, then it could pay to spend the time visiting Aldi, even if you don't always manage to find all the things you need. But I've reached the point where shopping at Aldi makes less and less sense for me, so I'll most likely stop going there unless it's a one-off basis.
Why I'm Buying My Next Laptop at Costco
Steven Porrello

By: Steven Porrello | Updated - First published on Sept. 20, 2023

Again, if you buy the laptop in-store at a Costco warehouse, you might get a lower price than from its online store. This is especially true as holiday sales approach, like Black Friday, which might see electronics and laptops discounted.2. Generous return policy and two-year warrantyCostco will let me return a new Macbook Pro for a full refund within 90 days after I purchase it. Even better, Costco will accept my return even if I don't have the original box. For comparison, Best Buy will give you 15 days to return a MacBook (60 days if you're a My Best Buy Plus member), while Amazon will also give you 15 days.Not only that but Costco will extend the manufacturer's warranty to two years, giving me two years of coverage for mechanical or electrical failures. And if that wasn't enough, it also sells AppleCare+ at a slightly cheaper price than other retailers: $319 for a three-year insurance policy. In contrast, Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy all sell the same policy for $399.3. Free technical and troubleshooting supportLastly, buying a MacBook through Costco means getting free technical support through its Concierge Service. This could really come in handy if you're working on a deadline, your Macbook suddenly stops working properly, and you don't have time or energy to figure out a solution on your own.Even better is that you get technical support indefinitely, whereas other retailers, like Apple, will give you support for a set amount of time, like 90 days.Low prices + support + 2% back = why I'm buying my Mac at CostcoAll in all, I'll buy my 16-inch Macbook Pro from a Costco warehouse when I can get it for a discounted price. Cost is a major factor in my decision (I can't blow my personal finance goals for a new laptop). But so is the return policy, technical support, and one-year extension on the manufacturer's one-year warranty. Plus, I get 2% back with my Costco Executive membership, which is about $50 back on a $2,249 Macbook Pro.True, it's important to compare that with other retailers to see who has the best deal, but if you're a Costco member, you might not find a better value when in-store laptops are discounted.
View All Articles Learn More Link Arrow