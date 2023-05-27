Is This $10-per-Month Phone Plan Too Good to Be True?

In today's tech-driven world, having a cellphone is a must for most people. But mobile phone service can be expensive. Finding a more affordable cellphone plan could help you reduce your monthly expenses. Tello Mobile has an affordable plan that costs only $10 per month. Here's what you need to know before signing up for service.

Introducing the Tello 1 GB plan

Tello is a mobile phone service that runs on the T-Mobile network. The company provides customers with talk, text, and data services and offers many affordable plan options. Tello has a 1 GB monthly plan available for $10 per month, excluding taxes and fees, for those looking for a cheaper plan that includes data.

Here's what you can expect from this low-cost phone plan:

1 GB of data at 4G LTE/5G speeds

Unlimited minutes and text

Free calls to more than 60 countries

After using your allotted data, you'll get unlimited data at 2G speeds

eSIM capabilities

Supports wifi calling

Free tethering

No contract

Plans renew automatically every 30 days until you cancel

Who is this plan for?

Tello's 1 GB plan could be a great fit if you want a cheap phone and don't use much data. But it's not for everyone. Before switching to Tello, you should consider your current phone usage habits to ensure your desired plan meets your needs and expectations.

If you're a big data user, you should consider other plans. Here's why: Once you use the allotted 1 GB of data, you can enjoy unlimited data but will notice a significant speed reduction. 2G data speeds aren't ideal for streaming content. If you're interested in using Tello and this plan isn't good for you, there are many other options.

Consider these alternatives to Tello

Tello isn't the only option for those looking to save money on mobile phone service plans. While many major wireless carriers have high prices, not all companies do. Other brands offer low prices on phone service, with data included. Choosing an affordable mobile carrier could help you save money so you can reach your personal finance goals sooner.

Here are a few affordable alternatives to consider:

Google Fi

Google Fi has unlimited and flexible pay-as-you-go plans. One option is The Simply Unlimited plan, which costs $50 per month, excluding taxes and fees. You'll get unlimited data, calls, and texts within the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. You'll also enjoy unlimited data on the first 35 GB of data usage, with additional unlimited data available at slower speeds.

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is another mobile phone service with cheap rates. New subscribers can enjoy unlimited nationwide talk and text and up to 5 GB of data at 4G LTE/5G speeds for three months for $45. Unlimited data continues to be available after you reach the 5 GB data allowance, but speeds will be reduced. After three months, the following plans are available:

$25 per month for three months

$20 per month for six months

$15 per month for 12 months

Visible

Another option for a low-cost phone plan is Visible, which is powered by Verizon. Two plans with unlimited talk, text, and data are available, costing between $30 and $45 monthly. All taxes and fees are included in the monthly price. The $45 Visible+ plan offers unlimited data on the first 50 GB of data usage. Data speeds lower after you use up your 50 GB allowance.

Compare mobile phone plans to find the best deals

If your current phone plan is too expensive for your budget, it may be time to switch providers or plans. Your best bet is to compare plans from multiple service providers to find the best deals. You may be able to keep more money in your checking account by making a switch.