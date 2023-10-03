It's Fall, and Sam's Club Is Throwing an Online Clearance Sale to Celebrate
It's October, and before you know it, pumpkin spice will be in the air. Even if you're not a fan of pumpkin spice, chances are, there's something about fall that you enjoy. As we checked out all that Sam's Club has to offer this month, we were struck by the number of deep discounts that can leave more cash in your savings. But if you're interested, you'll have to hurry. These clearance items are only available online, and when they're gone, they're gone.
Member's Mark Kennan 4-Piece Deep Seating
Regular price: $2,500
Sale price: $1,500
Competitor price: Because it's Member's Mark, we couldn't find an apples-to-apples comparison. However, the closest we could find was a similar set on sale at Grand Leisure for $3,500.
It makes sense that Sam's Club is clearing out some of its patio furniture. It will be a while before it heats up again in some parts of the country. But man, is this a deal. First of all, the cushions are covered in Sunbrella fabric. Sunbrella is resistant to fading, mold, and mildew, and frankly, about the best thing on the planet to cover cushions with (Sunbrella also makes pretty great drapes for covered patios and gazebos).
Included in this set are a wicker sofa, two wicker swivel motion chairs, and an aluminum coffee tile-top table. All metal is rust-free, and the all-weather wicker is both long-lasting and fade-resistant. This isn't your generic, plain Jane patio set. Even at the original price of $2,500, it looks like a steal -- all for a lower credit card tab.
Jetson Journey Electric Beach Cruiser
Regular price: $999
Sale price: $850
Competitor price: $1,500 through the Jetson website
Have you ever been on a long bike ride on a humid summer morning, only to be passed by some (invariably smiling) rider on an electric bike? Your legs felt like rubber, and your arms were too tired from gripping the handlebars on the rough terrain to raise one hand for a…wave? All bitterness aside, the Jetson Journey Electric Beach Cruiser is a cool combination of old-school style and all the features we can imagine an electric bike offering.
There's a 350-watt motor (that allows the bike to reach speeds of 20 mph). In addition, The Beach Cruiser offers five levels of pedal assist and seven gears that allow the rider to adapt to different riding conditions. And if the rider wants to get off and walk for a while? There's a Walk Assist mode that propels the bike forward at 3.7 mph.
This bike is recommended for ages 16 and up.
Member's Mark Halstead 7-Piece Bar Set
Regular price: $1,700
Sale price: $800
Competitor price: The closest match we could find was at Macy's, currently on sale for $2,033.
Forgive us for lingering on the back porch, but this bar set is too good a deal to be overlooked.
Let's begin with the bar. The top is made of faux concrete and porcelain tile, and even though there's a propane fire element right in the middle, there remains a 72" x 37" table top for guests to rest their drinks. Surrounded by six quick-drying padded wicker stools, it's a space-saver that makes a huge impact.
You don't even have to worry about guests seeing the propane tank because it's easily hidden away behind a smooth gliding door.
Ecovacs T10 Plus All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Regular price: $950
Sale price: $600
Competitor price: $1,200 through Ecovacs website
Are you kidding? A vacuum and mop that works while you're away from home? And here's what's so cool about the Ecovacs T10: You don't even need to tidy up before you leave. The advanced AI processor automatically identifies common household obstacles and furniture. That means those tennis shoes your kid constantly leaves just outside their bedroom door become like a dear old friend to the machine (let's call him Herbert).
Herbert possesses all kinds of other nerdy features we love. For example, he's pretty darn quiet and won't wake the baby. He picks up micro-dust with a trip filtration system and can block 99% of inhaled micro-dust. Herbert's suction is strong enough to pick up debris, pet hair, and dirt from every corner. And if that weren't enough, Herbert's auto-empty station cleans the dustbin automatically after cleaning and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris in his disposable dust bag.
But we haven't even touched on his mopping ability. Herbert's powerful mop pad dissolves stains first; then, his hard rubber strip blows tough stains away.
Honestly, you had us at "dissolves stains first."
There's a reason these prices are so discounted. Sam's Club is making way for other merchandise. As mentioned, if you want to take advantage of one of these deals, you'll have to act fast.
