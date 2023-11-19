I've Never Gone Black Friday Shopping. Here's How I Still Find Great Holiday Deals

Advertiser Disclosure
KEY POINTS
Black Friday shopping isn't for everyone, and it's not the only way to score low prices on holiday gifts.
Retailers can offer great savings before and after Black Friday.
Shopping online makes it easy to compare prices over time from multiple stores.
Black Friday is just around the corner and soon retailers will be opening their doors before dawn for the millions of Americans eager to score this year's top products at bargain prices. But I won't be one of them.
Yes, I know there are a lot of great deals on Black Friday. But waking up before dawn and dealing with long lines and hectic shopping experiences really isn't for me. Here's what I do to save on holiday gifts instead.
I keep an eye out for deals before and after Black Friday
Black Friday might be the best-known holiday shopping day, but it's not the only time retailers run sales or offer coupons. Rather than wait until Black Friday, I keep an eye out for great prices starting in late October or early November.
If you shop at specific retailers often or you know only one company makes the product you want, it's a good idea to sign up for their mailing list. Yes, it means you'll probably get a lot of email spam you may not care about. But you might also get coupons or advance warning of upcoming sales that someone who doesn't subscribe wouldn't.
I shop online
Cyber Monday has become a pretty big deal in its own right, and that's a little more my speed. You still have to act fast to get the best deals. But I can log on and peruse what's available on my own time from the comfort of my home. And I don't have to wait in any lines either.
Plus, when you're shopping online, it's easier to compare prices between retailers. There are even special price tracking apps, like Google Shopping and Keepa, that can help you monitor price changes over time to make sure you're getting a good deal.
I use credit card rewards
I don't spend a lot on non-essentials throughout the year, so I have a tendency to rack up credit card rewards and not have any definite plans for how to use them. But around this time of year, that works in my favor. I can put my rewards toward gift cards, which I could use to buy presents or give as gifts themselves. Or I just put my cash back toward my monthly balance to reduce my out-of-pocket costs.
I know none of these tips are going to dissuade some of you from setting out bright and early on Black Friday, and that's OK. I wish you a good shopping trip. But if you're not all that excited about hitting the stores, consider staying home this year. There are still plenty of ways to get the products you want at a price your bank account can accommodate.
Kailey Hagen has been covering personal finance topics, including banks, insurance, and retirement since 2013.
By: Lyle Daly |
Updated
- First published on Nov. 5, 2023
I flew business class for the first time a little over five years ago, on an eight-hour flight back to the United States. While I had flown first class on domestic flights before, this was a whole new level of travel for me. A seat that turned into a bed? I was hooked. My immediate reaction was "This is how I always want to fly."And that's what I've done. Travel is one of the things I don't mind spending money on, so flying in business class is worth it to me. I've also used quite a few travel credit cards to cover the cost of some of that airfare in miles instead of cash.There's a lot to like about flying business class. The seats are definitely much more comfortable, especially when they're lie-flat seats. The meals can be pretty impressive, at least for something served on an airplane. Most people would probably assume there aren't any real downsides, besides the higher cost.It's mostly as good as advertised. But when you always fly business class, there is a potential downside that doesn't get talked about much.Your travel standards go way, way upA single flight in business class might not change the way you look at travel. It's nice, but you may consider it a one-time thing, or a way to treat yourself on special occasions.On the other hand, if you always fly in business class, then it's almost certainly going to raise your travel standards. You get used to that level of service and luxury. Now, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does have consequences.For one, it becomes normal for you. It's hard to go back to flying economy once you've gotten used to the perks of business class. And even business class loses some of its magic. Don't get me wrong, I still love it. But it doesn't wow me nearly as much as it did the first couple of times. At this point, I know the drill.It doesn't just raise your standards for air travel, either. It will probably raise them across the board. When you always treat yourself to a nice flight, you may feel like you should do the same with your accommodations. No more hostels, questionable Airbnbs, or budget hotels. If you're going to get to your destination in style, shouldn't you stay in a nice hotel, too?There's a good chance you'll start expecting more from your travels. To get more, you usually need to pay more. Between airfare and hotels, you could end up spending much more than you used to.Embrace the change -- or don'tTo reiterate, there's nothing wrong with having high standards when you travel. Many people go from budget travel as young adults to more expensive trips as they get older. If you want to fly business class for every trip and stay in premium hotels, you shouldn't feel bad about it. Everyone has their priorities with how they spend their money.You should, however, be ready for the costs involved. It's not worth going into debt just so you can travel in luxury. Here are a few ways to finance those business-class flights, fancy hotel stays, and meals at Michelin star restaurants.Set up a travel fund and contribute to it every month. Open a high-yield savings account to serve as your travel fund. If you already have a savings account, you can also set up a sub-savings account specifically for travel. Then, decide how much you'll transfer to it every month.Cut back on other expenses so you have more money to spend on travel. If travel is a priority for you, that may mean spending less on other, less important expenses. For example, I haven't had a car for years because I can get around fine without one. Instead of an expensive car payment, I'd rather have more money I can spend on vacations. Part of improving your personal finances is deciding where you can spend and get the most out of your money.Get a travel credit card and use it to pay for all your purchases. Travel cards earn rewards that you can use to cover travel expenses. If you love to travel, it makes sense to have one of these credit cards. You can use it to pay for your regular expenses, and then use the rewards you earn to save on your travel costs.You may also discover that you're fine with any type of trip. Some travelers don't care about all the bells and whistles. There's no right or wrong way to travel. Just know that if you start making higher-end travel a regular part of your life, it can be hard to go back.
With grocery prices through the roof, your credit cards have probably been getting a workout. But you can do your bank account a favor by stocking up on some Costco frozen food items. Here are some top picks that deserve a place in your freezer. These items are delicious and can form the basis for quick, affordable meals on nights you don't really feel like cooking. They're so good, that they could even prompt you to stay home instead of eating out, thus sparing you a restaurant bill. 1. Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast ChunksYou can score four pounds of frozen chicken breast chunks for just $20.19 delivered (and even less in store) if you pick up the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks from Costco. These delightful chicken treats come in a resealable bag and are fully cooked, so it's just a simple matter of reheating them to get dinner on the plate. There are no antibiotics, no added hormones, and no steroids to worry about, and Costco's price on them is below what many competitors charge, even if you're paying the higher online price and having them delivered.The breast chunks are a great alternative to chicken nuggets for your kids (or for you), but adults will love them as well. Serve them by themselves or in a salad for a simple and delicious meal. 2. Flav-R-Pac Cut Green BeansPriced at just $8.09 for a five-pound bag, this Flav-R-Pac of cut green beans gives you the perfect base for a side dish or can be used as a yummy salad topper. Just $1.62 per pound is a great price for a healthy and nutritious product, and you can serve them along with Costco's famous rotisserie chicken to have a complete meal on the cheap that actually has some health benefits as a bonus. 3. Kirkland Signature Ground Beef PattiesA classic hamburger is a great lunch or dinner, especially if you can just toss it on the grill or in a frying pan and have it ready within minutes. Whether you're camping, tailgating, throwing a BBQ, or just want a fast and meaty meal at home, the Kirkland Signature Ground Beef patties waiting in your freezer will be there for you. The online price-per-pound with delivery is only $5.10 and costs are lower in store, so these are a pretty good deal compared to what competitors charge for similar products. They're also best if cooked directly from frozen so you don't even have to plan ahead. 4. Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough, 6 lbsThis product is six pounds of cookie dough for $16.99 delivered. I shouldn't even have to say anything more to convince you to buy it. But just in case you aren't clearing freezer space right now, consider the fact that the cookie dough chunks are pre-portioned and don't have to be thawed before baking. So you can just grab a few out of the freezer whenever you feel the urge for a cookie, bake them, and they'll be ready in minutes. Each of these Costco items is a great buy, and a delicious treat that you'll want to have ready and waiting in case you need a meal or snack. Pick them up on your next Costco trip so you'll have food at home the next time your kids (or you) are tempted to splurge on a restaurant meal just because you don't feel like making something from scratch. Your wallet will thank you.
Many of the perks of flying business class on long-haul flights are well known. The lie-flat seats, for instance, are an iconic image of flying in luxury. And let's not forget the multi-course meals featured in so many social media posts.These flashy amenities may be Insta-worthy, but they're not the only pros to flying business class. Here are some of the lesser-known amenities you may also enjoy.1. Priority check-inThe benefits of business class start long before you board the plane. And it all begins at the check-in counter. Many airlines offer accelerated check-in and baggage handling, with dedicated counters for business and first-class passengers. This is obviously less important to folks who check in online and don't check any baggage. But if you're taking a long-haul flight, chances are good you have some luggage to check. Being able to waltz past the lines and crowds to check your bags gets the trip off on the right foot.2. Expedited security screeningSpeaking of long lines…not looking forward to waiting in the ones for security? You may not have to if you're flying business class. Some airlines offer an expedited security line for frequent flyers, including some business class passengers, that can get you through in a fraction of the time. Whether there is an expedited security line will depend on the airport and airline. It's worth asking at the check-in desk if the service is available (and where to go if it is).Pro tip: You don't need business class tickets to get through security faster. TSA PreCheck can help you sail through security once you've qualified. Even better, a lot of travel rewards cards will pay for it.3. Lounge accessA fantastic feature offered by many airlines for international business class is access to the airline's lounge. This is especially appreciated when it's an airline with lounges I wouldn't normally be able to access with my credit cards.It's important to note that not all upper class tickets get lounge access. And not all lounge access is made equal. Here are some general considerations:Domestic first class typically won't get you into the lounge.International business or first class nearly always have lounge access.If your airline doesn't have a lounge, you may still have access to partner lounges.Even business class doesn't get you into the most exclusive lounges. For example, American Airlines Flagship First international first class passengers have access to dedicated Flagship First lounges in several airports.4. Dedicated flight attendantsOne of the reasons business class service is so much better than other cabins is the staff. The flight-attendant-to-passenger ratio is simply much lower in business class; in other words, each flight attendant has fewer people to assist. This makes service much faster, as well as more personal. (Don't discount the personal part; you get to know each other well over the course of an eight-hour flight.)5. Toiletries and pajamasThe big selling point of business class on an international flight is the lie-flat seats that turn into beds. Being able to stretch out completely and sleep is a luxury that cannot be overstated. The only problem? Your toiletries and sleepwear are probably packed.Happily, your business class seat will usually come with a handy little zippered pouch full of helpful toiletries, often including:Lip balmA toothbrushA tube of toothpasteAn eye maskEarplugsSocksBut that's not all. Some airlines will also offer you a set of complimentary pajamas so you can sleep in comfort. However, unlike the amenity kits, which are often waiting on your seat when you board, you'll likely need to request a pajama set from a flight attendant.Upgrade to luxuryIf you have to be stuck in a tiny metal tube for an eight-hour international flight, you may as well make that tube as comfortable as possible. Flying business class is how you do just that.The downside to all that luxury? Zeroes. As in, add a couple zeroes onto the end of your ticket price if you want to upgrade to business class. (A quick search right now shows one-way business class fares from the east coast of the U.S. to Europe going for $3,000 and up.)Or, you could use your credit card rewards. Pretty much all of my favorite travel rewards cards come with welcome bonuses large enough that you could get at least a one-way business class flight to most destinations. With a little planning -- and some strategic welcome bonuses -- you could travel in luxury nearly for free.
By: Chris Neiger |
Updated
- First published on Nov. 13, 2023
There's always room for improvement in life, and when it comes to personal finances, there are plenty of lessons all of us could learn from the super rich.Whether you're looking for a few tips to help you earn more money or are looking for good habits to improve your life, here's how the ultra-wealthy spend their time and use their money, according to financial planners.1. They set goals for their dreamsTom Corley, an accountant, financial planner, and author of Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals, says that one thing wealthy people do nearly every day is setting goals for things they want to achieve. Corley says that 80% of the wealthy people he interviewed spent an hour a day doing this.Sitting down and putting your ideas down on paper is not only easy to do, but you're also 42% more likely to achieve your goals if you write them down, according to research from Dr. Gail Matthews.2. They stay out of debtCertified Financial Planner Faron Daugs told CNBC a few years ago that his wealthy clients -- who didn't inherit money -- avoid debt and try to pay off what they owe quickly. This may mean avoiding high-interest credit cards and other forms of consumer debt.America's credit card debt topped $1 trillion recently, indicating that many of us would benefit from developing a strategy to consolidate debt and eliminate it.3. They learn new thingsMost rich people Corley wrote about took an hour daily to learn something new or perfect a skill enough to be proficient. It doesn't have to be related to your job, either. For example, billionaire and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has learned jiu-jitsu and competes in tournaments.4. They have emergency fundsWhile most financial experts recommend having three to six months' worth of expenses in a savings account, the wealthy have six to nine months saved up, according to Daugs. If you need help starting your emergency fund, open up a high-yield savings account and aim to save $1,000.5. They exerciseWhile it may not benefit your bottom line -- unless you're a YouTube workout influencer -- getting regular exercise is good for your physical health, reduces stress, and helps your mental focus. You don't need an expensive gym membership either; you can easily meet your fitness goals on a budget.6. They build relationshipsCorley's research found that 90% of rich people he spoke with spend 30 minutes per day building relationships. Some of it was networking, but others simply made sure to make contact with the people they knew, whether it was for a life event or just to say hello.7. They have additional income streamsThe super rich invest their money and diversify their income streams, such as by owning rental properties. You can start following in their footsteps by buying a few stocks, renting out a room in your home, or starting a side hustle.The super rich take practical stepsYou might have noticed that none of these habits are earth-shattering. Much of the super rich's habits are just simple, practical steps toward improving their lives.And while most of us don't have access to the same resources as the ultra-wealthy, it doesn't mean we can't learn a few good habits from them. For example, I've been considering signing up for an online learning platform, like MasterClass, just for fun. When I came across the research about the super rich learning new skills, it reminded me I should follow through with the idea.There's likely one habit on this list you might not be putting into practice that you can learn from. I chose learning something new because it was already on my mind…and, maybe, because exercising is hard.