Kids Can Attend a Broadway Show for Free With a Paying Adult on March 21

Whether you live in the Big Apple or are planning a visit from out of town, seeing a Broadway show is a must. With today's high prices, many families may struggle to afford entertainment. Luckily, Kids' Night on Broadway is happening in March, and kids and teens can attend a Broadway show for free when they accompany an adult paying full price for a ticket. Find out more about this exciting deal so you can stick to your budget as you plan your next family outing.

Introducing Kids' Night on Broadway

Kids' Night on Broadway, a program by The Broadway League, is the perfect way for families to save on entertainment costs. Kids and teens aged 18 and under can attend a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

This year's New York City event will take place on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 -- and tickets are on sale now. The offer is applied as 50% off each ticket. You can get a discount by using the promo code KBWAY23.

The following Broadway shows are eligible for this deal:

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

Bad Cinderella

Bob Fosse's Dancin'

Camelot

Chicago

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Kimberly Akimbo

Leopoldstadt

Life of Pi

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Shucked

Six

Some Like It Hot

Wicked

Parents can review details on the Kids' Night on Broadway website and learn more about the recommended viewing age for eligible performances. Those with event tickets can also take advantage of parking and restaurant discounts, making the evening more affordable.

While the March 21, 2023 event applies to New York City Broadway shows, additional Kids' Night on Broadway events will be held in other cities around the United States later this year. If you live in another part of the country, check to see when your local event is happening.

Four other ways to score Broadway ticket discounts

Unable to attend this event? You're still in luck. Here are a few ways to get a deal on tickets, so you don't have to skip a must-see performance:

Buy discounted tickets from a TKTS booth: If you're in New York City and want to score cheap same-day tickets, head to a TKTS booth. You can find them in Times Square and Lincoln Center. You can save up to 50% on the cost of admission with last-minute ticket deals offered. Try your luck in a ticket lottery: Some Broadway performances run ticket lotteries, and you can get a big ticket discount if you're chosen. For example, The Lion King is currently running a ticket lottery with tickets available for $35 per person. Become a TDF member: By joining the Theatre Development Fund (TDF) and paying $40 per year, you can access deeply discounted Broadway performance tickets. Membership is available to select groups, including artists, teachers, clergy members, union members, students, individuals 30 and under, retirees, U.S. military members, and freelancers. Purchase tickets through TodayTix: The TodayTix mobile app and website helps consumers find the best prices on Broadway tickets. You could save a significant amount of money this way.

Don't miss out on the chance to support the arts with discounted ticket opportunities like the ones mentioned above. A fun evening out doesn't have to drain your checking account balance.