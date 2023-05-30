Looking for a New Place to Rent? These 7 Amenities Could Save You Money

Finding an ideal place to rent takes time and hard work, but your efforts will be rewarded once you're settled into your new space. As you consider where to live, pay attention to the amenities offered at each place. Some included amenities could save you money on your monthly expenses and improve your life. We've outlined a few money-saving amenities to consider as you look at potential rental properties in your area.

1. Fitness center

If you like to get your workout on, choosing a rental with an included fitness center could offer significant savings. Most gym memberships aren't cheap, and specialty workout classes can cost even more. Some rental communities have a shared fitness center available with various weights and equipment for you to use. No longer paying for a fitness class or gym membership could free up income so you can continue boosting your savings account balance.

2. Cover patio area

A covered patio or outdoor space is another amenity to consider when looking for a new home to rent. If you're working on important personal finance goals, having a covered outdoor spot could offer savings during the warmer weather months. You can regularly spend time outside without spending money at pricey restaurants or cafes. Plus, it's ideal to have a comfortable outdoor area to relax and hang out with friends even when it rains.

3. Free parking

In some parts of the country, parking availability is limited. When researching rentals, it's a good idea to consider the parking situation so you know what to expect before you move in. Some rentals may offer plentiful free street parking or may have a free parking lot for residents to use. Not having to pay for a parking space or garage can be a win for your wallet.

4. On-site laundry facilities

Going to the laundromat is time-consuming, and it can be a pain to lug your clothes back and forth constantly. Some apartments and houses have on-site laundry facilities. In some cases, in-unit washers and dryers are provided; if not, free or low-cost laundry facilities may be available in a shared common space for all residents to use. With this amenity, you can save on laundromat expenses and gasoline and vehicle usage expenses. Plus, you'll save time.

5. Dog park

For dog owners, a rental with a dog park could be another great amenity to prioritize as you research homes. This would give you and your furry companion a place to roam and play together. Renters could also save money. Here's how: You may feel more comfortable renting a slightly smaller (and cheaper) apartment, knowing that there are plenty of nearby exercise opportunities for your four-legged pal.

6. On-site community room

It can be challenging for some renters to host a party or event due to space limitations. If you don't have a lot of space in your rental home, you may need to rent an event space the next time you throw a birthday party or plan a celebration -- which is an extra cost that impacts your checking account. But some rentals have an on-site community room that tenants can use at no cost or a low fee, and it can be a nice perk to have.

7. Pool

If you enjoy soaking up the sun, you may want to consider looking for a place with a pool for tenants to use. This amenity is ideal if you don't want to invest in an expensive pool membership. It can also be an excellent way to meet other neighbors in your community since it's a great gathering place.

Don't forget to ask about amenities when looking for a rental

As you research rental options in your area, don't focus solely on what the property looks like and the monthly rental price -- consider what other perks are available. Amenities like the ones discussed above could save you money and make your experience as a renter more enjoyable.