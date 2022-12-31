Looking to Save on Liquor? Reddit Users Love These Costco Deals

Could Costco allow you to make your cocktails for less?

Key points

Liquor is available at many Costco warehouse stores.

Reddit users agree some Costco liquor options are better than others.

Check out Kirkland Anejo Tequila and Pinot Grigio, but consider avoiding the brand's spiced rum.

Alcohol can be downright expensive these days, and if inflation has you wishing you had more money in your bank account to pay for the cocktails that you enjoy, then you may be interested in seeing what kinds of drink ingredients Costco has to offer at a good price.

Many Costco warehouse clubs sell alcohol, and it can often be a great bargain. Read on, as Reddit users have identified some of the top liquor types to put on your credit card the next time you're shopping at your local Costco market.

1. Kirkland Canadian Whiskey

Kirkland's Signature Blended Canadian Whisky is made in Canada and aged in charred white oak barrels for a period of six years.

The drink's slightly sweet flavor and its unique coffee and cinnamon undertones has made it a top favorite among Reddit users. In fact, one poster commented that the Kirkland brand was "comparable to a Crown Royale at 1/2 the cost," and others chimed in offering their approval as well.

2. Kirkland Speyside Scotch

Kirkland rotates its collection of Speyside Scotches, including offering some that have been aged for different periods of time. Still, multiple Reddit users have raved about all of the different Speyside Scotch products, with one user saying, "The Speyside single malts I've tried so far have been great."

Since the selection does change, you may want to heed the same posters advice and stock up on any particular type of Scotch that you really enjoy drinking before it's replaced by a similar product that may vary in taste and in its aging process.

3. Kirkland Anejo Tequila

Kirkland Anejo Tequila has been praised on Reddit both for its affordable price and its excellent taste. One Redditor described it as a "quality tequila," and another said buying a case of it was a "solid value."

4. Master Distillers Single Barrel or Bottled in Bond Bourbons

Costco doesn't always have bourbons in stock, so this can be something of a hit or miss. But, as one Redditor explained, "they're made by Barton's and are a fraction of what you'd pay for Barton's."

Despite the low price point, Costco Bourbons have a devoted fan base that praises the rich taste they offer. "The Master Distillers Single Barrel bourbon is the best $20 you’ll ever spend," one poster claimed.

5. Kirkland Pinot Grigio

If you aren't a hard liquor fan but you enjoy your wine, Kirkland Pinot Grigio may be for you. The wine has been described as being "delicious," as well as a great deal at just $5.99 for a bottle. Wine aficionados may appreciate its floral aroma, as well as the tropical fruit notes detectable in each sip and the crisp, tart finish as a finale.

With so many favorable ratings for each of these favored Costco alcoholic beverages, it may be hard to pick which one(s) deserve a place in your cart. One liquor you may want to steer clear of, though, is Costco's spiced rum. It doesn't seem to have many fans (and that's putting it mildly, as a poster described it as "the worst thing in the store").

Just be sure you stick to your liquor budget, so these good deals on delicious drinks don't cause you to spend more than you should.