Here's how much aid you could receive this year from the federal government.

There's nothing like a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic to reveal how well a country takes care of its citizens. And that includes millennials, born between 1981 and 1994 (or 1996, depending on who you ask). There are over 72 million millennials in the U.S., and many of them are working, building their personal lives, and helping shore up the economy.

To keep this segment of the population chugging along as the economy begins to recover from last year's shutdown, the federal government will provide millennials with an average of $3,370 in stimulus funds this year.

How much money you might receive

Using data from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), we calculated how much the average millennial is likely to receive. According to the BLS, younger millennials (25 to 34 years old) earn an average of $48,384 annually. Older millennials (35 to 40 years old) make an average of $58,344 per year. Averaging those two amounts, we came up with $53,364 as a typical millennial salary.

This table shows the average total stimulus amounts expected across income groups. It includes direct stimulus payments, the monthly Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Credit.