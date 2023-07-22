My Net Worth Crossed Over the $1 Million Mark. Here's Why I Still Can't Spend a Lot

What's the Average Net Worth for the Lower, Middle, and Upper Class? Lower class, middle class, and upper class are all widely used, but rarely defined terms. For some people, lower class means living in poverty, upper class means a life of luxury, and middle class is everyone else.Thanks to reports by the U.S. Census Bureau, we can get a much more accurate idea of what these terms mean financially. There are two reports that are useful here:Income in the United States: 2021 provides a breakdown of household income by quintile, so we can see the bottom 20% of incomes, the next 20%, and so on, up to the top 20%.The Wealth of Households: 2021 provides the median wealth of households at each income quintile.If you're interested in how much the typical household in each group is worth, how much money they make, and where your own personal finances land, you'll find the answer below.Average net worth for the lower classMedian net worth: $12,000Income: $28,007 or lessThe bottom 20% of earners make up the lower class. Household incomes top out at $28,007, which is well below the average U.S. income.This is a good time to clarify that these terms are only based on someone's current net worth and income. Many young adults and students will be in the lower class because they haven't had time to build their careers and net worth yet.Average net worth for the middle classThe middle class is a broad group of people, so it's separated into three categories: Lower middle class, middle class, and upper middle class. Here's the financial data for each one.Lower middle classMedian net worth: $61,260Income: $28,008 to $55,000The lower middle class consists of those in the 20th to 40th percentile of household income. That makes a sizable difference, as this group has a median net worth more than five times greater than that of the lower class.Middle classMedian net worth: $145,200Income: $55,001 to $89,744The middle class consists of those in the 40th to 60th percentile of household income. Their median net worth is nearly two and a half times that of the lower middle class.Upper middle classMedian net worth: $269,100Income: $89,745 to $149,131The upper middle class consists of those in the 60th to 80th percentile of household income. The median net worth is nearly double that of the middle class.Average net worth for the upper classMedian net worth: $805,400Income: $149,132 or moreThe top 20% of earners are the upper class. There's a significant difference in wealth for this group. Their median net worth is about three times that of the upper middle class and about 67 times more than that of the lower class.Does class matter?It's interesting to see what kind of net worth and income correspond to each class. Keep in mind though that these are just terms, and where your own numbers fall isn't really what matters.Net worth matters. It's one of the better ways to measure how you're doing financially. Over the course of your career, if your net worth is increasing, it's a sign you're managing your money well. Income also matters. You don't need to make a huge salary, but a high income certainly has its benefits.So, for your own financial health, it's a good idea to get into these financial habits:Spend less than you earn.Save and invest money every month.Contribute to retirement accounts.Look for opportunities to increase your income.These habits will all grow your net worth and potentially your income, meaning they could help you move up in "class." But being part of the middle class, the upper middle, or the upper class isn't the point. What matters is managing your own finances well, so you're comfortable and happy with where you're at.

3 Signs You Should Not Set Foot in Your Local Walmart Some people love nothing more than roaming the aisles at Walmart. And it's easy to see why.Walmart is known for its ultra-low prices and broad selection, so shopping there might result in a huge amount of savings. And there's something about the convenience of being able to buy grapes, laundry detergent, toys, and underwear all under the same roof. But if these signs apply to you, you may want to steer clear of your local Walmart and do your shopping elsewhere.1. You tend to give in to impulse buysSome people have the mentality that because Walmart offers such low price points, it's okay to load up on unplanned purchases. If you're someone who tends to give in to impulse buys at Walmart, but you're also already grappling with credit card debt, then you may want to do your shopping elsewhere.When you're dealing with a big-box store, it can be hard to push yourself to stick to a list, because there are so many different aisles loaded with stuff calling your name. So if you know you're really not capable of visiting Walmart without buying something other than the groceries you came for, it could pay to spend a little more money on food at a regular supermarket, but save yourself money all in by not being tempted to buy clothes or electronics.2. You get overwhelmed at larger storesThe fact that Walmart tends to be so massive can be a blessing as well as a curse. Some people get overwhelmed at the amount of selection at Walmart, and that, too, can lead to some poor choices when it comes to making purchases. Plus, it can make your shopping experience less pleasant. So if you find that entering Walmart makes your heart race just a bit, consider avoiding it.3. You have less expensive options for buying groceries and essentialsIt's true that Walmart's prices tend to be competitive. But that doesn't mean they're the most competitive option available to you.Maybe you pay for a Costco membership. You may find that it's cheaper to buy household staples or groceries there in bulk compared to Walmart. Case in point: Walmart sells a 12-pack of Bounty Advanced paper towels for $46.95. Costco's regular price for that item is $29.99. (Note that these are online prices and prices might vary in stores.)Also, you might have access to a discount grocer in your neighborhood, like Aldi. Your grocery bill might be cheaper if you turn to Aldi to do your food shopping versus Walmart, especially if you're someone who's not so picky about the brands you buy.It's easy to see why shopping at Walmart might seem like a good idea. But it may not be the best choice for you.Think about your experience shopping at Walmart and the spending patterns you tend to uphold there. You may want to stay away from Walmart -- at least temporarily -- and see if shopping at other stores allows you to spend less and save more.

Costco Is Selling a New Snack and Fans Are Loving It If you're a self-proclaimed big-time snacker, then a Costco membership can be both a blessing and a curse. On the positive side, buying snacks at Costco could mean racking up a lower credit card tab in the process compared to doing your snack shopping at a big-box store or a regular supermarket. On the less positive side, if you tend to have trouble with portion control, buying a bag containing 27 servings of potato chips probably isn't the best way to go.But either way, you have to hand it to Costco -- its selection of snacks is quite impressive. And recently, Costco added a new item to its lineup that fans are already raving about.How does a bag of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers sound to you?If you're a hard core salty snack lover who doesn't tend to dabble in chocolate, then this latest Costco offering may not appeal to you. But if you're someone with a major sweet tooth, then you may want to head over to your local Costco store and see if Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers have hit the shelves.Eat This, Not That! reports that Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are the latest snack to make an appearance at Costco, and they've gotten their share of positive reviews so far. If you're not sure what these entail, imagine your basic animal cracker covered in peanut butter and then smothered in milk chocolate.Initial customer reviews say that this new product is "extremely addictive" and "amazing." So that's pretty encouraging to hear.You have options outside of CostcoSome Costco food product offerings are exclusive to the warehouse club giant itself. That doesn't happen to be the case with Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, though. You can find them at other major retail chains like Target and Walmart.But if you want to save money in the course of trying out Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, then it pays to head over to Costco if you already have a membership. Chances are, you'll be able to snag these at a lower price point on a per-ounce basis.Of course, you'll also generally be limited to buying a bulk-size bag. And again, that's a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you want to look at it.But if you want to reduce your chances of consuming a bulk pack of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers in one sitting, when you bring your bag home, flip it over to see how many individual portions it's supposed to contain. From there, divide your goodies up into individual snack bags and bust them out one at a time.Unlike Costco bakery items, which generally have a limited shelf life and have to be consumed quickly or otherwise stored in the freezer, these Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers should have more staying power. That said, fans report that they're delicious frozen, so you may want to stick them in your freezer regardless. That way, they'll really last as long as you want them to.

3 Signs You Should Not Set Foot in Your Local Costco For many people, the $60 it costs to join Costco for a year is more than worth the money. That's because that membership fee can more than pay for itself in the form of savings on groceries and household essentials.But while a lot of people would agree that Costco is a fabulous store, that doesn't mean it's a great place for you to shop. Here are a few reasons you may want to steer clear of Costco -- and not spring for a membership.1. You've moved and your new home seriously lacks storage spaceMaybe it made sense to maintain your Costco membership when you had a lot of closet space at home. But if you've recently downsized and your new home lacks storage in a serious way, then it's harder to make the case for shopping at Costco.Sure, you might snag a discount by purchasing your paper towels and household cleaners in bulk. But if you don't have space in your closets to house those items, and you're forced to leave them out for guests to see or members of your household to trip over, then it's not really worth the savings.2. Your schedule is so busy you rarely cook or eat at homeBuying your groceries at Costco could save you a lot of money -- if you actually eat them. But it's important to be honest with yourself about your cooking habits. If you have a very busy schedule that leaves you with little to no time to cook or prepare meals at home, then you may be better off doing minimal shopping at a regular grocery store and skipping those bulk grocery purchases.Furthermore, let's say your career is such that you're often not home for meals -- for example, you're in sales, and so you're out dining with clients a few nights a week. That, too, makes Costco a less appealing place to shop.3. You're not good at managing your grocery inventory at homeBuying groceries at Costco, as opposed to a regular supermarket, could indeed result in a lower credit card tab. But if you're someone who struggles to manage their inventory at home, then you may want to steer clear of Costco to avoid ending up with too many of the same items -- a habit that could lead to food waste and lost money.Some people keep a tight inventory of the items they have in their pantry and fridge, whether by maintaining spreadsheets or using apps. But if you know you're just plain not going to make that effort, then you may want to stick to regular grocery stores for buying food. That way, if you wind up purchasing waffles when you already have a box at home, you'll end up with 16 or 20 waffles in total -- not 72.There are plenty of good reasons to shop at Costco on a regular basis. But if these signs apply to you, it could mean that Costco isn't your optimal shopping destination at all.