If you have a big Twitter following and use the app often, you may be able to monetize your content with their new Super Follows program.

Social media platforms are finding new ways to help online creators monetize their content, and Twitter is no exception. The company recently launched a new feature that will allow some users to make money by posting subscriber-only content. This new feature is designed for Twitter users who post regularly and have high follower counts. At this time, access is limited. Find out more about this exciting news.

Here's what you need to know about Twitter's Super Follows feature

On September 1, Twitter announced its new monetization feature called Super Follows. Select users can use Super Follows to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their Twitter followers. This feature will help users converse more authentically with their most engaged followers.

Using Super Follows, users can set a monthly subscription price of $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99. Only those followers who subscribe will be able to get access to subscriber-only posts and conversations. Once a user is part of the Super Follows program, they will have the option to decide whether to make each tweet available to all Twitter users or only to their Super Follows subscribers.

If you see a Twitter user that you follow already using the Super Follows program, you can opt-in to access their subscriber-only content.

How to begin using Super Follows

Super Follows isn't available for all Twitter users. It's a brand-new feature that is only open to a limited number of Twitter accounts. If you're interested in joining the waitlist, you can, but you'll need to meet the following conditions:

Be at least 18 years old Have 10,000 or more followers Have tweeted 25 times within the last 30 days Be based in the United States

Interested in using Super Follows? To apply, do the following:

Open the Twitter app and select the side menu At the bottom of the screen, click "Monetization" Tap on "Super Follows"

From here, you'll see more information about the program and how it works. You can then click "Check Eligibility." If you're eligible, you'll see an "Apply" button, and with a click you can start the application process.

This new feature could offer an interesting way for online creators to share their knowledge on Twitter while getting paid. Twitter isn't the only social media platform that is adding money-making opportunities for online creators. Instagram is also developing monetization tools for content creators. Time will tell whether these features will be popular.

