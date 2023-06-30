Now's the Time to Take Advantage of This Sam's Club Clearance Sale
One problem with shopping at a warehouse store is that there are many new things to check out. Unless you have an unlimited budget, leaving some things behind is necessary. When Sam's Club offers items on clearance, that's the time to make the purchase because once they're gone, they're gone.
Here are five great deals you may be interested in.
1. The Modern Gourmet Ice Cream Bar Gift Set
- Regular price: $22.98
- Clearance price: $17.98
- Competitor's price: $30 at Shelhealth
What's better after a hot summer day than cold ice cream? With the Ice Cream Bar Set, you have all the classic toppings at your fingertips. The set includes rainbow sprinkles, Oreo cookie pieces, and three different syrups. You'll also find two ceramic ice cream cone cups and a stainless steel ice cream scoop. Just because the word "gift" is in the name of the product, don't think you have to give it to someone else. Why not reward yourself?
2. The Modern Gourmet Margarita Fiesta Gift Set
- Regular price: $29.98
- Clearance price: $24.98
- Competitor's price: $65 at Walmart
Margarita fans, rejoice. This set has it all. In addition to spice margarita mix and two different rimming salts, you find a recipe booklet that shows you how to create three different types of spicy margaritas. There's also two unique recycled cocktail glasses, an avocado slicer, guacamole seasoning, and a colorful bowl to hold your fresh guacamole.
Further proof that there's no reason to deplete your checking account to purchase a gift set. It's a win/win.
3. Member's Mark Gourmet Rubs and Spice Rack Gift Set
- Regular price: $26.98
- Clearance price: $19.98
- Competitor's price: $40 through Ebay
If you're someone who enjoys trying out new spices, this is the set for you. You get a bamboo spice rack with 24 unique rubs and spices, and labeled reusable spice tubes. The great thing about spices is that they let you get creative. Use them on meat, fish, chicken, vegetables, or anything else that strikes your fancy.
4. Member's Mark Gracyn 7-Piece Fire Pit Dining Set
- Regular price: $2,999
- Clearance price: $1,999
You'll notice that we didn't include a competitor's price. There are two reasons for that: It's Member's Mark, so it's not carried by any retailers other than Sam's Club, and frankly, we could not find anything comparable to it at another store. With $1,000 off the regular price, this is a great deal for a 7-piece outdoor dining set, with two swivel chairs and four stationary chairs.
In the middle of it all is a tile top fire pit with BTU 55,000 and glass beads. With high-performance Sunbrella fabric, you don't have to worry about fading, mold, or mildew. To top it off, there's a furniture cover to keep it safe when you're not using it.
This set looks so exquisite, no one will guess you saved so much money.
5. Honeywell LED Indoor/Outdoor 36' String Lights with Bluetooth Speakers
- Regular price: $79.98
- Clearance price: $63.90
- Competitor's price: $90 at Walmart
It's tough to beat a product that can so easily set the mood for an outdoor party. String these lights along a fence, from a gazebo, or anywhere else you're looking for ambiance. The built-in Bluetooth speakers provide crisp, clear audio of your favorite songs. It's heavy duty, weatherproof, and durable. It also comes with a free five-year manufacturer's warranty.
If you'd like, think of this sale as your secret. It's a great place to pick up gifts -- for you or someone else.
