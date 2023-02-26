One Redditor Has Some Important Advice for Aldi Shoppers About the 'Aisle of Shame'

Read this advice before you go to Aldi for your next shopping trip.

Key points Aldi is a discount grocery store chain.

Aldi has an "aisle of shame" featuring deals on random products.

To best take advantage of savings opportunities at Aldi, avoid splurging on items you don't need.

If you're an Aldi shopper, chances are good that you go to this discount grocery store because it allows you to spend less on food and keep more money in your bank account.

But there may be another important reason to visit Aldi on a regular basis -- at least according to some Reddit users.

Make sure you hit up this aisle on your next Aldi trip

For some Aldi fans, the so-called "Aisle of Shame," is one of the greatest features the store offers -- and it's an aisle that's not to be missed.

"Do not skip this aisle," an Aldi fan commented in a Reddit post asking about the Aisle of Shame. "There is surely going to be something you never realized you needed until you strolled down this aisle. If you see something you may think you want, but want to think about it - DO NOT THINK ABOUT IT - BUY IT! It may not be there on your next trip. It is definitely a fun aisle to peruse."

So, what is in this aisle exactly? As another Redditor explained, this aisle is, "A forever cycling of random items: candles, socks, a greenhouse, a sewing machine, a cat house, rain boots, a toilet paper holder, yoga mat, inflatable halloween displays, bed sheets, pillows, air fryers."

This aisle is found in the center of most Aldi stores. Its contents rotate weekly, and it offers a huge variety of different merchandise, including both edible and non-edible products. These items are usually deeply discounted and available only while supplies last, so if you see something at a great price, you'll want to follow the suggestion of the Redditors and jump on it quickly before it's gone.

Should you shop the Aisle of Shame?

While the Aisle of Shame undoubtedly has some fun bargains and is worth checking out, as frequent Aldi shoppers will tell you, you do want to make sure you're shopping responsibly. You don't want to negate all of the savings that you get by buying your groceries at Aldi by splurging on things that are truly unnecessary.

So, when you see something in the Aisle of Shame at Aldi, take the time to ask yourself if it is an item that you will actually use enough to get value out of it. Ideally, it will be something that you would have purchased anyway at a higher price elsewhere, but that you just happen to get a great deal on because you stumbled upon it in this special Aldi aisle.

You'll also want to make sure you've budgeted for your Aisle of Shame purchases -- especially if you do like to indulge in buying random things there because they catch your eye. You don't want to end up in credit card debt because you go a little too crazy in this fun Aldi aisle, so if you know you're prone to impulse buying there and you want to take advantage of the bargains, work some money for this into your weekly budget. Then you can shop the Aisle of Shame guilt-free and toss whatever fun items you like into your cart!