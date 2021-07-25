Greece has updated its COVID-19 restrictions and rules to help curb the spread of the virus. Here's what you'll need to know before you arrive in Greece.

With the spread of COVID-19 worldwide and concern over the Delta variant, some countries are revising their restrictions to increase safety. Greece is currently open to international travelers, including Americans. But it has made some changes to help keep locals and tourists safer. If you're planning to visit Greece, make sure you're prepared. Here's what you need to know about the changes.

Greece will require customers who visit indoor bars, restaurants, and cafes to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who choose to dine outdoors will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

Customers will also need to show proof of vaccination if they plan to visit nightclubs, theaters, or cinemas. Greece hopes these efforts will help to curb the spread of COVID-19 and allow tourism to continue.

A music ban and curfews in Mykonos

Some Greek islands have additional rules in place. At this time, the party island Mykonos has banned music in restaurants and bars.

A nighttime curfew is also in place. Movement is restricted from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. unless going to and from work or the hospital. These restrictions are in place until July 26. Time will tell if other islands make similar adjustments or if these restrictions are extended.

Double check pandemic rules before traveling internationally

Whether you're traveling to Greece or visiting another country soon, it's a smart idea to double check all restrictions before you head to the airport -- and be ready to adjust your trip plans if necessary. That way, you're prepared for the latest updates and can enjoy your travels.

Rules are changing all the time, especially as COVID-19 infection numbers rise in many areas. There are some additional updated restrictions for Americans traveling in Europe right now, and it's a good idea to be aware of these rules before you arrive at your destination.

Prepare for additional expenses

When traveling during the pandemic, prepare for potential added expenses. Travel costs are higher now for many people because the demand for travel is up. That means you'll need to account for extra travel expenses when making your budget.

For example, current entry and exit rules may require you to spend more money. If a country requires that you quarantine when you arrive, you may need to pay for your quarantine costs. That could be expensive depending on the requirements.

You may also need to pay for COVID-19 testing before you fly to an international destination and before you head back to the United States. At this time, the United States requires all travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of recent recovery from the virus before they arrive in the country. The test must be taken no more than three days before your flight departs.

As you get up to speed on travel requirements, you'll likely be sorting out the finances for your upcoming trip, too. A vacation budget can help you feel less stress while traveling. And booking your reservations with a travel credit card is a smart way to rack up rewards on your trip spending. Staying updated on pandemic travel requirements and planning out your budget ahead of time can help you enjoy your hard-earned, and possibly long-awaited, vacation.